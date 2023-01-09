Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
New fiber-optic provider announces plans to expand to Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new fiber-optic internet service will soon be available in western Montana. TDS Telecommunications added Butte to its construction roster, with plans to build a new all-fiber network in six Montana communities. The company will offer 8 gigabytes per second instead of the 2GBps they originally...
NBCMontana
Festival of the Winter Moon returns to Anaconda
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Festival of the Winter Moon is taking over Anaconda this weekend. Ice sculpting will be throughout town, with judging at 4 p.m. You can also enjoy the winter market, yoga, a fat tire bike demonstration, and don't forget the Smelter City Throwdown cornhole tournament. Frozen...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech sweeps MSU-Northern in thrilling doubleheader
BUTTE, Mont. — Frontier Conference basketball continues throughout the Treasure State, and the Mining City played host to a pair of thrilling contests Thursday as Montana Tech took on Montana State-University Northern. The night got started with the women's game, where the Orediggers picked up their second conference victory...
