NBCMontana
UM Western Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment receives generous gift
MISSOULA, Mont. — More scholarship resources are available for UM Western students involved in rodeo, after a generous gift was made by the wife of a Whitehall native and alumnus who passed away in 2022. Judy Cowdrey committed a $25,000 gift in support of the rodeo endowment in memory...
NBCMontana
Montana flights impacted by national grounding of planes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The FAA is grounding all U.S. flights until at least 7 a.m. as its Notice to Air Missions System had a computer glitch. President Joe Biden has been briefed. The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the president is ordering a full investigation.
NBCMontana
Bridger Ski Foundation hosts film festival
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bridger Ski Foundation is hosting the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The festival is one of the largest and most distinguished mountain events in the world. Proceeds will go to the Bridger Ski Foundation to fund their athletic programs, scholarship programs and their...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police take on recruiting challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department just added two new officers to the force. Like any employer there are obstacles to get candidates to join. Officials from Bozeman police said the cost of living in the city is the biggest hurdle to overcome when recruiting new officers. According...
NBCMontana
Injured snowmobiler rescued outside West Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — A snowmobiler was rescued in the area of Junction 17, outside of West Yellowstone, after their snowmobile struck a tree and severely injured their shoulder. The following was sent out by Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue:. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:08 p.m. the...
NBCMontana
HRDC offers assistance with heat bills
BOZEMAN, Mont — Heating your home may not be as easy as it used to with rising energy costs and increased demand for propane. “Heating a home is incredibly important for, you know, safety and security of families, people in the community,” HRDC energy assistance coordinator Hayley Snider said.
NBCMontana
Efforts underway to improve pedestrian, bicycle safety in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman officials hope to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. The city’s director of transportation spoke at Montana State University on Friday. Plans are still in early stages, but initiatives include adding electric bikes to grow the number of cyclists, clearing snow off streets during the winter to improve traffic flow, improving streets near schools to increase safety and installing new crosswalk lights at some intersections.
NBCMontana
Bozeman city officials seek input on new community center
MISSOULA, Mont. — City officials in Bozeman are asking for input on a new community center. Plans call for a facility on the west side of town to include a full-service recreation center, indoor swim center and new library. Officials will shape cost estimates for the new facility this...
NBCMontana
Patchy fog, temperatures warm above normal
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for Cameron, Ennis, Jeffers, McAllister, and Norris. Localized blowing and drifting snow may persist through noon today, especially along highway 287 south of Cameron. Anyone traveling may encounter reduced visibility and partial lane blockages. Use caution if traveling in this area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through...
