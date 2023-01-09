MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO