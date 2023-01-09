ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

WTRF

Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
WESTOVER, WV
Tribune-Review

Man's body discovered in Penn Hills

The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
PENN HILLS, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned. According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m. Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire....
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police Department recruits head to Fairmont State University Police Training Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department will send the latest class of recruits to the Fairmont State University Police Academy, a new police training program. The Fairmont State program was developed with input from West Virginia law enforcement officers trained by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The advisory board is influenced by law enforcement […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jan. 10 was National Save the Eagles Day, and for one Morgantown organization, they did just that. Just before the New Year, a bald eagle was shot in Randolph County. When the eagle was found, she had been wandering around on the ground, starving for days.
MORGANTOWN, WV

