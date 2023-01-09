ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

By Emily Hibbitts
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbpwT_0k8WhkST00

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate an alleged assault involving a high-ranking official within their agency.

According to a release from the GPD, a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office involving Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson.

WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife

The TBI confirmed that agents began investigating an allegation of assault involving Hixson back in December.

“Our office will cooperate with the TBI in their investigation in any way that we can,” said GPD Chief Tim Ward.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, no further details were released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured

A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
WELLINGTON, FL
WJHL

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD attempting to locate missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has reportedly been missing for months. According to the KPD, a family member told police on Dec. 16 they had not seen or heard from Lynsey A. Pickett, 36, in about 10 months. Her last […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash

Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
LEE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man And Two Juveniles Charged With Auto Burglary, Drugs, Alcohol, Weapon Violations

A Johnson City man and two juveniles are facing auto burglary, simple possession, and possession of alcohol under age charges after being arrested by Johnson City Police. Dominic Depriest was arrested after police responded to a suspicious activity call at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive and discovered Depriest in possession of a stolen car. During the investigation, police also recovered 19 grams of pot and a firearm from the vehicle in which Depriest and two juveniles were occupying. The juveniles are also charged with auto burglary, simple possession, possession of alcohol underage and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy