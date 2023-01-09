Read full article on original website
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is in custody and charged with murder after a Geneva County shooting on Thursday that may have been the result of a love triangle dispute. According to investigators, Jason Scott Kersey is suspected of shooting another man outside of Kersey’s home near Samson.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
Goodman promises violent crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. Goodman said he absolutely believed all along that he could emerge victorious over Pat Jones and become the chief prosecutor for Houston and Henry Counties. “It’s time for...
Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
Ozark police investigate possible murder
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
Geneva police offer self-defense classes
Wiregrass United Way working to ‘improve lives and provide lasting change’. The Wiregrass United Way has worked to cut fundraising time for their partners since 1938. News 4's Justin McNelley takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Also, Meteorologist Amber Kulick takes a look at Thursday's weather threat.
Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
Women’s self defense class coming to Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is hosting a free rap and aggression defense (RAD) class for women and girls. The class is two Saturdays and, to complete the course, you must attend both sessions. The first date is February 11 and the second will be held on February 18.
Ambulance service folding due to hard times
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown. The nonprofit ambulance company covers a broad area including Pinkard, Newton, Midland City and other nearby regions. Times are troubling...
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after a crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say early Thursday morning, a 21-year-old driver was traveling westbound in a sedan on State Road 2, approaching a left curve on the road. FHP says at some...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 01/12/23
Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. Power lines and downed trees shut down highway and school. Updated: 2 hours...
Buildings affected by Enterprise fire demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been four months since a fire ravaged businesses in downtown Enterprise. Now, only rubble remains where a century-old building, home to those businesses, once stood. “We were ready for this to happen,” Regena Lacey, owner of the building, told News 4. “It’s the first...
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Harvest Church vote could reignite Methodist lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Church could join hundreds of other congregations in severing ties to the United Methodist Church when it votes on the matter next week. But if members agree to secede, it potentially sets up a dramatic courtroom showdown. A letter signed by Harvest’s founding pastor revealed...
December 2022 Teacher of the Month: Jessica Taylor
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Jessica Taylor wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a teacher. “I was the typical student in high school who thought they wanted to be a pediatrician, the doctor, and that was not for me,” said Taylor. But she knew she had a knack...
Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023. Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post. The majority of the damage is north of...
