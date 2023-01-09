ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Two arrested at south Bakersfield trailer park after alleged domestic violence incident

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park in south Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence on the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the Oasis Village trailer park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A gang member was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his role in a gang-related shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2022. Adan Martinez, 19, plead no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation. A count of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for two suspects accused of robbing store with gun

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects, the department says are wanted for robbing a business with a gun. KCSO said on December 19, 2022, the suspects, described as two Hispanic men, robbed a business at gunpoint,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in Arvin police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing at-risk teen found

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 12): The Bakersfield Police Department said Dion Brown was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old boy out of South Bakersfield. Dion Brown, 16 was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 2700...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD to hold DUI checkpoint Friday Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint this Friday, Jan. 13 at an undisclosed location, said the department. The checkpoint will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

