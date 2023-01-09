Read full article on original website
Two arrested at south Bakersfield trailer park after alleged domestic violence incident
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park in south Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence on the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the Oasis Village trailer park.
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A gang member was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his role in a gang-related shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2022. Adan Martinez, 19, plead no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation. A count of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
KCSO searching for two suspects accused of robbing store with gun
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects, the department says are wanted for robbing a business with a gun. KCSO said on December 19, 2022, the suspects, described as two Hispanic men, robbed a business at gunpoint,...
KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
USPS investigates two Bakersfield knife attacks on mail carrier, one caught on camera
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating two separate knife attacks that happened on January 9 in Bakersfield, one caught on camera from a Ring doorbell. According to a press release, neither of the incidents caused physical injuries. The release said in late 2022,...
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Man sentenced in Arvin police chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
BPD: Missing at-risk teen found
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 12): The Bakersfield Police Department said Dion Brown was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old boy out of South Bakersfield. Dion Brown, 16 was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 2700...
BPD to hold DUI checkpoint Friday Jan. 13
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint this Friday, Jan. 13 at an undisclosed location, said the department. The checkpoint will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers that...
Man convicted in 2003 slaying of Bakersfield woman seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yolanda Ann Espinoza opened the door to two people in June 2003 after they asked for a glass of water and the use of her phone. Espinoza, 46, was later found dead with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag tied around her head. Cause of death was suffocation. Lonny Lorenzo […]
