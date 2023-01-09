ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

In Photos: The ‘Dawgs and Hawks take over Los Angeles

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Throughout our time in the City of Angels, people were barking or flapping their proverbial wings. Atlanta Hawks fans and supporters of the Georgia Bulldogs traveled from the city of Atlanta, the suburbs, the state of Georgia, or from around the United States to Los Angeles to show support for their teams inside Crypto.Com Arena.

Sunday night, the Hawks beat the Clippers 112-108 with a stirring 30-point performance by point guard Trae Young! Here are some of the sights from that eventful night in DTLA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FigLs_0k8WgZ1F00
Some Atlanta Hawks fans are excited after an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05009z_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ppPH_0k8WgZ1F00
Kawhi Leonard attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5xPQ_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwAf_0k8WgZ1F00
Dejounte Murray atempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emQjv_0k8WgZ1F00
Dejounte Murray brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IXz7_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdfUv_0k8WgZ1F00
Jalen Johnson attempts a pass during the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Januuary 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ae0Ui_0k8WgZ1F00
Trae Young looks at the shot clock while being guarded bu Marcus Morris Sr. during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThHAv_0k8WgZ1F00
NBA Superfan James F. Goldstein watches Trae Young warm-up before an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7G4O_0k8WgZ1F00
Trae Young attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5Zr5_0k8WgZ1F00
De’Andre Hunter attempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2SpF_0k8WgZ1F00
Garin Narain, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler, and Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin speak before the start of an NBA game agains the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfBr4_0k8WgZ1F00
Kawhi Leonard is guarded by De’Andre Hunter during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oK1XI_0k8WgZ1F00
John Collins dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DG3i_0k8WgZ1F00
A Georgia Bulldogs fan makes makes noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPc33_0k8WgZ1F00
Kawhi Leonard attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFVyq_0k8WgZ1F00
John Collins dunks on Moses Brown during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErmOm_0k8WgZ1F00
Trae Young answers postgame questions after Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljWY3_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKfK4_0k8WgZ1F00
Trae Young attemps a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1ZyB_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMpSF_0k8WgZ1F00
Moses Brown dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHeZP_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCB1y_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiqpU_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UWZj_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EgHf_0k8WgZ1F00
Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Bulldogs fans make noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0oa6_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFlET_0k8WgZ1F00
NBA Superfan James F. Goldstein watches Trae Young warm-up before an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oc70A_0k8WgZ1F00
Georgia Bulldogs fans make noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmZ7p_0k8WgZ1F00
John Wall brings the ball up the court during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6Zk3_0k8WgZ1F00
Trae Young is guarded by Kawhi Leonard during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vspyV_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVyhA_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4DpI_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxyTf_0k8WgZ1F00
A Georgia Bulldogs fan is excited after an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hb8Zf_0k8WgZ1F00
Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185kbz_0k8WgZ1F00
An Atlanta Hawks fan is excited after an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

