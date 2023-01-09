Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging: judiciary
Iran on Saturday executed former top defence official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for UK intelligence, the judiciary reported. In early December, Iran executed four people accused of working with Israeli intelligence, Mizan said at the time.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Bay News 9
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Bay News 9
Republicans see double standard in Biden, Trump classified document cases
The discovery of classified documents in a think tank office used by Joe Biden has Republicans renewing their accusations about a Justice Department biased against them. Many Republicans are asking why the FBI has not conducted searches at President Joe Biden’s properties as it did with former President Donald Trump in August at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday. First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very...
Bay News 9
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year...
Bay News 9
White House says it is 'confident' special counsel review will show classified documents were 'inadvertently misplaced'
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House says it is 'confident' special counsel review will show classified documents were 'inadvertently misplaced.'. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Comer ready to lead House Oversight committee, targets Biden
Twenty-three years into his public service career, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been named to one of Congress’ most visible and important bodies: chairing the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It’s a plum gig that puts him at the lead of most investigations in House. But before the 118th...
Explosions reported in three Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Explosions were reported in three Ukrainian cities early Saturday, including the capital Kyiv where a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility.
Bay News 9
Republican-led House Judiciary panel launches Biden documents probe
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee announced Friday that it was launching its first probe related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. The announcement of the investigation came one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the matter. On Thursday, the White House...
Bay News 9
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
LODZ, Poland (AP) — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered...
Bay News 9
'We didn't cancel the effort': Renewed bipartisan immigration talks must include House GOP, Tillis says
The bipartisan immigration framework floated among senators in Washington is still on the table, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Spectrum News on Thursday, and the new GOP leadership in the House will have to be a key part of renewed discussions this year. The framework – which was expected to...
