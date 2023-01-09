Read full article on original website
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
League-high six Lions named to SLC All-Academic Team
HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office. Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom...
Dr. Edgar J. Solis
Dr. Edgar J. Solis passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 91. He was born on Sunday, July 12, 1931, in Masaya, Nicaragua and resided in Pembroke Pines, Florida for 22 years prior to moving to Louisiana. Edgar was an attorney and an architectural drawing professor at The Vocational Institute of Managua. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to spend quality time with his beloved wife, family, and friends.
Niagara Bottling invests up to $160M to build Tangipahoa Parish manufacturing facility
Niagara Bottling, one of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers, has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
Star Academy
Governor John Bel Edwards, hosted by Superintendent Melissa Stilley, returned to his hometown and his alma mater to help celebrate the opening of Amite Westside Magnet School’s Star Academy. Targeting students in 7th and 8th grade who are academically two years behind their peers, the Star Academy allows students an opportunity to work at their own pace and catch up with their classmates so that they can have a greater chance of success in high school and beyond. Tangipahoa Parish is home to two of these programs—one at AWMS and the other at Greenville Park Magnet in Hammond.
Louisiana Poacher Busted for “Big Buck Contest Fraud”
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for a slew of criminal charges that include poaching whitetail deer, trespassing on private property, and alleged “hunting contest fraud.” According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF), Farrion Fletcher Jr. of Georgetown, Louisiana poached three antlered deer during the 2022-23 hunting season—one of which he entered into a “big buck contest.” He now faces thousands of dollars in fines and restitution and more than a year in jail.
Alfred John Allen
And a resident of Thomas passed away Tuesday morning January 10, 2023 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington after a lengthy illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was a member of the Demons football team. Alfred was a computer specialist for Shell Oil Company for 33 years before retiring. He then owned and operated Allen Air Care for several years. Alfred was a talented vocalist and was the lead singer for the gospel group The Fishermen Quartet. The group produced many albums and performed in countless churches throughout the Gulf Coast, each time accepting only “Love offerings” that the Lord blessed to fully fund their ministry for over 25 years. During this time, Alfred served as music minister and choir director for several churches in Washington Parish, including Pine First Baptist and most recently Thomas First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, often spending a long time at the stocked pond on his property. 16 years ago, Alfred suffered a serious brain injury that ultimately required him to relearn all the basic functions of life. However, he totally regained a good quality of life only to suffer additional health problems several times that were deemed too much to overcome, but in each case he bounced back. Alfred was always a tough-as-nails fighter and used those extra years the Lord gave him to spend quality time with his family and beloved grandchildren, sharing meals and countless fun stories.
J.J. Warner
And a longtime resident of the Warnerton Community passed away Wednesday afternoon January 11, 2023. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was voted All-State for the Demons football team and chosen as Mr. FHS his senior year. He served his country and community in the Mississippi Army-National Guard for several years before discharging with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. J.J. obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and then attended the LSU School of Banking. He served as the Vice-President and branch manager of Parish National Bank when it first opened in Franklinton and worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. J.J. operated a successful dairy business, Warner Farms, for over 40 years and most recently worked as an agent for Smith & Core Real Estate in Folsom. He was a longtime active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and recently appointed Deacon Emeritus. J.J. taught a Men’s Sunday School Class for 20 years and also organized a 20 year ministry at the Washington Parish Jail. He enjoyed quail hunting and spending time working on his land and around the yard. J.J. was always a hard worker and a stoic gentleman. He was also very kind to all the people he met through business, his church family and his many friends.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
MBB: Lions head to Texas looking to extend season's first win streak
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team heads to Texas looking to extend the season’s first win streak as the Lions take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word this week. Southeastern (8-8, 2-1 SLC) is on its first two-game win streak of the...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Young Johnson
Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Young Johnson passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Tuesday, August 31, 1937, in Eunice, Louisiana to the late Ament Courville Young and the late Walter Young. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
