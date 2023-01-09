And a resident of Thomas passed away Tuesday morning January 10, 2023 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington after a lengthy illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was a member of the Demons football team. Alfred was a computer specialist for Shell Oil Company for 33 years before retiring. He then owned and operated Allen Air Care for several years. Alfred was a talented vocalist and was the lead singer for the gospel group The Fishermen Quartet. The group produced many albums and performed in countless churches throughout the Gulf Coast, each time accepting only “Love offerings” that the Lord blessed to fully fund their ministry for over 25 years. During this time, Alfred served as music minister and choir director for several churches in Washington Parish, including Pine First Baptist and most recently Thomas First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, often spending a long time at the stocked pond on his property. 16 years ago, Alfred suffered a serious brain injury that ultimately required him to relearn all the basic functions of life. However, he totally regained a good quality of life only to suffer additional health problems several times that were deemed too much to overcome, but in each case he bounced back. Alfred was always a tough-as-nails fighter and used those extra years the Lord gave him to spend quality time with his family and beloved grandchildren, sharing meals and countless fun stories.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO