Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern heads to Texas
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team has a two-game Texas trip ahead of them this weekend. The Lady Lions will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-6, 1-0 SLC) Thursday night at 5 p.m. and UIW Saturday at 1 p.m. in the American Bank Center. Both...
an17.com
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
an17.com
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born on November 22, 1956, in San Francisco, California. Jimmy was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Prior to retiring, he enjoyed driving a drag race car while working as a police officer with Hammond Police Department. After retiring, he enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler cross country.
an17.com
Joyce Dorothy Pritchard Brewster
“Enjoy Every Day. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it.” Those words ring in the ears of anyone who knew Joyce Brewster. Joyce Dorothy Pritchard Brewster passed away on January 10, 2023, after celebrating her 94th birthday. Joyce came from, married into and created a large family. She loved and was loved by so many family and friends.
an17.com
J.J. Warner
And a longtime resident of the Warnerton Community passed away Wednesday afternoon January 11, 2023. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was voted All-State for the Demons football team and chosen as Mr. FHS his senior year. He served his country and community in the Mississippi Army-National Guard for several years before discharging with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. J.J. obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and then attended the LSU School of Banking. He served as the Vice-President and branch manager of Parish National Bank when it first opened in Franklinton and worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. J.J. operated a successful dairy business, Warner Farms, for over 40 years and most recently worked as an agent for Smith & Core Real Estate in Folsom. He was a longtime active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and recently appointed Deacon Emeritus. J.J. taught a Men’s Sunday School Class for 20 years and also organized a 20 year ministry at the Washington Parish Jail. He enjoyed quail hunting and spending time working on his land and around the yard. J.J. was always a hard worker and a stoic gentleman. He was also very kind to all the people he met through business, his church family and his many friends.
an17.com
Emma Evonne Howell
Emma Evonne Howell was born April 23, 1942 in Independence, LA to the late Cleon and Lillie Jackson Kirkland. She passed away January 11, 2023, at her home in Tickfaw, LA. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Felix “Jim” Howell; children, Alvy Howell (Cathy), Joann Kirkland, Peewee Howell (Jan), Nancy Cooper, and Amanda Abbasi (Nadeem); sisters, Ann Coates (Johnny), and Ruth Rushing (Leonard, Jr.); 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Jack Howell; and sisters, Lee Lamonte, Ruby Nicolosi, Margaret Carpenter, and Lucy Williams. Evonne was a pastor’s wife who enjoyed entertaining, cooking, and sewing. She was an avid New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys fan. Visitation will be at Hagan Chapel, 48172 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, Friday, January 13, 2023, after 4:00 p.m. until funeral services Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Howell Cemetery, Tickfaw. Pallbearers will be Pink, Jimmy, and Robbie Prine, Bubba Howell, Azeez, Humza, and Rehman Abbasi, and Tyler Corbin.
an17.com
Jonathan Michael Jones
And a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday night January 6, 2023. He was a former longtime resident of Franklinton and a member of the Class of 1991 at Franklinton High School. Jonathan worked off shore in the petroleum industry for many years as a driller and tool-pusher, most recently for Moncla Drilling Operations. He was talented in performing home maintenance like electrical or plumbing, or any job that needed fixing. Jonathan loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting as well as spending time fishing creeks and rivers all throughout the area, places where he could commune with God’s beautiful nature. Jonathan was always a friendly person quick to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need and he will be missed by all that knew him best.
an17.com
Ronald Savior “Ronnie” Tardo, Sr.
Ronald Savior “Ronnie” Tardo, Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Mandeville, LA. He was 84. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanna Tardo Grass, his granddaughter, Erica Grass, his parents, Sam and Geneive B. Tardo and his brother Robert Tardo. He is...
an17.com
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris, 53, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023. Visitation Friday January 13, 2023 from 4-8pm at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St. Funeral service 11:00am Saturday January 14, 2023 at Yellow Water Baptist Church 42193 Happywood Rd Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Helen Ruth Cyprian
Helen Ruth Cyprian departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023. She is survived by five children, Chastity Cyprian, Tyra Bell, Ashanta Cyprian, Christopher Cyprian, and Jazmein Nolan; mother, Mary Mosley; six sisters, Thelma Cyprian, Rosalie Fowler (Ted), Debra Cyprian, Beatrice Cyprian, Pamela Brazil, Alecia Cyprian-Porter (Gary); three brothers, Oliver Cyprian, Jr. (Monica), Alfred Cyprian (Ethelind), Elzy Cyprian; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
an17.com
Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
an17.com
Charles Hamilton
Charles Hamilton, 71, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, January 14, 2023, at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA. Interment Gray and Jackson Cemetery Prairieville, LA.
an17.com
John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards, in Amite for a grant presentation at Amite Westside, commented on the big bottling plant coming to Robert, and for the first time revealed his future plans after leaving office in a year. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
an17.com
Terrie Jean Smith
Mrs. Terrie Jean Smith, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 60. Mrs. Terrie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Smith; two sons, John Day and Earl Pope; and four grandchildren, Kilian Felix Day, Casper Louis Day, Rocco Henry Day, and Rosalie Azalea Pope. She is also survived by three brothers in law and their wives, Calvin (Dorothy) Johnson, Alvin (Suzanne) Johnson, and Andre (Laura) Smith; two sisters in law, Jewel Chapman and Peaches Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
an17.com
Jean Watkins Schmidt
Mrs. Jean Watkins Schmidt, 92, of McComb, MS, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jean was born in Philadelphia, MS on April 22, 1930 and was the daughter of Cliff Watkins and Mrytle Gainey Watkins. She was an active member of West McComb Baptist Church in McComb, MS, where she and her husband taught young adults Sunday school class. She worked on the farm with her husband, Richard, many years and in later years, operated “Jean’s Antiques”. The most enjoyable part of the business for her was making long lasting friends. Her motto always was, “Thank you for calling”. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
an17.com
Jimmy Travis
TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis says the recent home invasion in Happywoods in which a woman shot and killed her attacker has taken a surprising turn. Here's the story of a whole night of violent crimes in the Hammond area.
an17.com
Councilman Jeff Ard announces candidacy for Livingston Parish President
Livingston Parish Councilman Jeff Ard has announced he will be a candidate for Livingston Parish President. “While serving two terms in the leadership position as Livingston Parish Council Chairman, I had the opportunity to work with my fellow parish council members and the parish administration to address many important issues in Livingston Parish,” said Ard. “This experience will allow me to continue to work for the families and businesses in our great parish.”
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting near Abita Springs
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which occurred Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon near the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36 near Abita Springs. One victim has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is...
an17.com
Accused killer pleads guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder; sentenced to life in prison
LIVINGSTON, LA - On the morning of Jan. 11, Dakota Michael Theriot, 25, plead guilty to five charges of First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to as many life sentences. Theriot first pled guilty to three counts of First-Degree Murder in Livingston Parish, and Judge Brenda Ricks imposed three life sentences to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is then expected to plea guilty to the two other First-Degree Murder charges and receive two more life sentences from Judge Jason Verdigets in Ascension Parish later today.
an17.com
Pedestrian dies following crash in Mandeville
On January 9, 2023, officers with the Mandeville Police Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on the 2400 block of Florida St. Officers along with St. Tammany Parish Fire District 4 arrived on scene and located the critically injured pedestrian. The 38 year old Hispanic male subject was then quickly transported to Lakeview Regional Medical Center where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time, however, the accident will remain in investigation and will be pending autopsy results from the St. Tammany Coroner’s office. The deceased’s male identity will be released pending next of kin notification.
Comments / 0