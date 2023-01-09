And a longtime resident of the Warnerton Community passed away Wednesday afternoon January 11, 2023. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was voted All-State for the Demons football team and chosen as Mr. FHS his senior year. He served his country and community in the Mississippi Army-National Guard for several years before discharging with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. J.J. obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and then attended the LSU School of Banking. He served as the Vice-President and branch manager of Parish National Bank when it first opened in Franklinton and worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. J.J. operated a successful dairy business, Warner Farms, for over 40 years and most recently worked as an agent for Smith & Core Real Estate in Folsom. He was a longtime active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and recently appointed Deacon Emeritus. J.J. taught a Men’s Sunday School Class for 20 years and also organized a 20 year ministry at the Washington Parish Jail. He enjoyed quail hunting and spending time working on his land and around the yard. J.J. was always a hard worker and a stoic gentleman. He was also very kind to all the people he met through business, his church family and his many friends.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO