Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin
To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
capcity.news
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Oil and Gas Production Returns to Pre-Pandemic Trends
The latest summary report by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) offers a brief synopsis of the state’s oil and natural gas industry in the last 12 months. Highlights include the return of oil and gas production to pre-pandemic trends, the resumption of oil and gas lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management, and an increase in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
mybighornbasin.com
Screening of “Sextortion” Documentary Planned for 10 Wyoming Communities
The screenings are intended to help teenagers and their families recognize and not fall victim to the insidious cyber-sex crime, and learn how to report it to the proper authorities. The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Comments / 0