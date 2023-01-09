ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash

JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home

1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
RILEY, KS
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Public Works set their holiday schedule

There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health

The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions

Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
DODGE CITY, KS
