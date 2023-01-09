Read full article on original website
UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash
JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
UPDATE: Riley Co. woman arrested after allegedly causing rear-end crash
Correction 4:00 p.m., Jan. 10: This story incorrectly posted the name of the arrested person in this story. A correction has been made to note: Kezia Shibler was arrested in this incident. RILEY COUNTY—Police arrested a Riley County woman after a 2-vehicle crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Monday in...
Public library in Junction City will be closed Monday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will not be open Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The library will also close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in order to host the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health
The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
Lady Jays will play in the Salina Invitational Tournament
Junction City will play Liberal in the opening round of the Salina Invitational Tournament Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. The Lady Jays are the 8th seed in the tournament while Liberal is the top seed. Other first round games find Salina Central vs. Buhler, Andover against Abilene and Highland...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions
Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
