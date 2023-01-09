Read full article on original website
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control Taxes - Enumclaw, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained - Washington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce County - Pierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue - Tacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened? - Snohomish County, WA
Federal Grant Expands Computer Science Offerings
Clover Park School District announcement. Students in Margarita Reid’s extended science after-school group at Idlewild Elementary School are learning to code without even touching a computer. Fashioning a pulley system out of black and red blocks, students are learning the fundamentals of engineering while having fun. Students are using...
Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Mary Moss)
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood’s Deputy Mayor Mary Moss is the second Lakewood Hero highlighted in our 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. video series. Moss shares why she formed the nonprofit Lakewood Multicultural Coalition.
$500,000 Available in Grant Funding for Small Business Restoration
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing support of Tacoma’s small businesses, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department is accepting applications for Small Business Restoration thru February 2, 2023. “Our diverse small business community continues to be the lifeblood of our local economy,...
NBC Today Show Interviews Local Senior Sprinter
Submitted by Madonna Boclair Hanna. Anything is possible when you are a late-in-life amateur competitive sprinter. Just ask Madonna Hanna, 69. While searching online for an inspirational story to share with TODAY SHOW viewers, Gentrix Shanga producer, came across an article Madonna wrote for an AARP online publication the ETHEL, entitled, “How I Became A Track Star in My 60’s.”
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month: Stormwater Treatment
City of Puyallup announcement. Rumors and gossip are rarely factual. Get the facts straight from the source. Introducing our Rumor of the Month page. Each month, we’ll showcase a new rumor we’ve been hearing around the community and address it here. Check back here each month for a new rumor.
City of DuPont Parks Master Plan Survey
City of DuPont announcement. City of DuPont Parks & Recreation is conducting a survey to establish priorities for the future of our parks and recreation facilities, programs and services. The City will use the information obtained in this survey to help update our Parks Master Plan. Your opinions and ideas matter. An important part of the planning process is receiving input from our residents to form our goals and objectives for future years. With this plan, the City hopes to enrich the future of the community and have a positive effect on quality of life. The survey takes approximately five minutes and is located here.
DuPont’s Cherry Blossom Tea with Sue Goetz
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. DuPont Historical Society’s Annual Cherry Blossom Tea fundraiser will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 25 at the Home Course in DuPont. This year’s program features “Gardening through the Years” with award-winning garden designer and author Sue Goetz. We’ll take a fun...
At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker to Serve as Deputy Mayor in 2023
TACOMA, Wash. – At the January 10, 2023 City Council meeting, At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker was appointed to serve as Tacoma’s deputy mayor in 2023. Passionate about creating more opportunities for all residents of Tacoma, Council Member Walker has worked to close equity gaps and address disparities that exist for people of color and vulnerable communities. She strives to support and empower Tacoma’s youth, expand economic opportunity by attracting new businesses that will create good-paying local jobs, improve multimodal transportation through Vision Zero, and protect access to green spaces. She lives in District 3 with her husband, who is a teacher, and their two elementary school-aged kids.
Once on This Island will leave memories…
If you’ve never been to a tour, a sample, a sharing experience at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, you need to attend the next one. Peg and I joined hundreds Sunday evening at TMP and were immensely convinced about the entertainment value of the production Once on This Island which opens on your lucky day, Friday the 13th. The cost was zero. The loosely laid out presentations were entertaining and questions were allowed from the audience. One of the actors lives in Bellingham and drives down for each rehearsal and presentation. The dedication of all those involved was quite evident. We recognized a number of our favorite actors.
Red light, green light
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. If you’re like me, when you were a kid you played the game, “Red light, green light.”. It was no game, however, when I visited the STOP (Sewer and Traffic Operations) facility where our traffic lights are made, tested, repaired and managed.
TNT: Parents of Steilacoom ballplayer hope to raise mental health awareness after son’s death
The January 7, 2023 suicide of a Steilacoom High School student has created the “worst nightmare” for a Steilacoom family. “The morning of Reese Widman’s death, he sent his parents a text message. Corey and Kelly rushed to him as fast as they could, but when they arrived at his car, he was already gone.” Read the rest of the story at The News Tribune website (may require a subscription).
Annual Call Volume for West Pierce Fire & Rescue
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. In 2022, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to 17,751 calls for service, which is an average of 48 calls per day. These 9-1-1 calls include a myriad of incidents, including fires, rescues, emergency medical aid, hazardous materials, service and more. Approximately 80%...
Statements From Mayor Woodards, TPD Chief Moore on Recent Violence
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — “This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.”
Call volumes continue to increase for Tacoma Fire Department
City of Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – The Tacoma Fire Department responded to almost 50,000 calls in 2022. Most of those calls – about 80 percent in fact – were for Emergency Medical Service (EMS). Tacoma residents and businesses pay taxes to the city for all services,...
Building Inspection Requests Are Now Online
City of Fircrest announcement. The Fircrest Planning & Building Department has been working towards our goal of becoming a paperless department. We now offer online inspection requests. You can schedule your inspection here. We conduct inspections on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 am – 2 pm. Inspection requests must...
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Organized retail theft suspects distract market employees, steal $5,000
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Our detectives are asking for your help to identify the suspects responsible for an organized retail theft in the Puyallup Valley. On Nov. 23, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., a group of six women entered a market in the 7800 block of River Rd E....
Obituary Notices – January 13, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Bernyce Renee Martin. Tadeusz Cieslak; Chong Soon Han; Nakieya L. Kemp; Christine Maisenhelder; Taele Tofiga. Gaffney Funeral Home: Charles Edward Winn; Robert Henry Doyea; John Fredrick Farmer.
Deputies arrest violent offender with extensive criminal history, bail set at $5,000
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Last Thursday, Jan. 5, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit teamed up with Department of Corrections officers to arrest a violent felony offender who had an outstanding warrant for escape from community custody. Deputies spotted the suspect outside a residence in the 5900 block...
