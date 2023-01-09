Read full article on original website
Mel Gibson pulled as Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras parade after backlash and ‘threats’
One of the organisers behind New Orleans’s annual Mardi Gras parade has removed actor Mel Gibson as its co-grand marshal, citing “significant feedback” and “threats”.Krewe of Endymion, one of the festival’s largest parade groups, received backlash after announcing Gibson as one of their celebrity guests.The actor has faced intense criticism in the past for making racist, anti-semitic and homophobic comments. In 2021, he came under more scrutiny after he was spotted saluting Donald Trump in a video.“The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement,” Krewe President Dan Kelly said in a statement shared with...
Mel Gibson Dropped as Co-Grand Marshal from New Orleans Parade, Citing 'Threats That Cause Us Concern'
The Krewe of Endymion's announcement that Mel Gibson would serve as Co-Grand Marshal in an upcoming parade was met with criticism from multiple Jewish community groups Mel Gibson will no longer be participating in an upcoming Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans after the group said it received "threats that cause us great concern" regarding the actor's involvement. On Sunday, Krewe of Endymion said in a statement obtained by local station WWLTV that the krewe — one of the groups responsible for putting on Mardi Gras parades...
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Will Smith Upset New Movie 'Emancipation' Is Bombing At Box Office Following Chris Rock Slap
When Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed — and sources say Hollywood's cold shoulder didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.Moviegoers aren't exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who'd clearly been angling for a post-slap...
Dolly Parton Once Joked She and Tammy Wynette Shopped at ‘Fifth and Park’ for Clothes: ‘That’s the Fifth Trailer in the Park’
Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette had similar tastes in clothes, Parton once said. She joked they both liked getting their clothes from "Fifth and Park," or the "fifth trailer in the park."
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
John Wayne Created His ‘Flawless’ Hero Image From a ‘Weakness He Couldn’t Hide’
'The Green Berets' actor John Wayne felt the need to create a 'flawless' hero on the screen to compensate for a real-life regret.
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sylvester Stallone says 'Tulsa King' could mark the last time he acts in his own projects: 'This might be my swan song'
The actor, who going all the way back to "Rocky" has starred in projects he's also involved in creatively, might be changing things up.
Eric Burdon: What 'Spill the Wine' Is Really About
By 1969, Eric Burdon had split with the Animals and was living in San Francisco when he joined California funk rock band War. As Eric Burdon & War, the group scored its biggest hit in 1970 with “Spill the Wine." More than five decades later, fans still debate what the lyrics mean.
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79. Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.
