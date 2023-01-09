Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing series of tests
Damar Hamlin is heading home. A week and a half after he collapsed on an NFL field and went into cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday. Hamlin didn’t necessarily have a setback since being discharged from the University of Cincinnati...
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 12
The top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have not disappointed up to this point in the season. Several put forth another strong week of competition to stay in the race for the Miss Basketball award.
Losing Ben Johnson would hurt, but Dan Campbell has pushed the right buttons before
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions offense was among the worst in the NFL two seasons ago, and Jared Goff was among the worst quarterbacks in it. Then the Philadelphia Eagles came to town, and boatraced their way to a 41-0 lead before Detroit finally got around to putting something on the scoreboard.
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde encouraged by progress, depth at midseason
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are only slightly ahead of last season’s pace as they hit the midway mark on Saturday. But Derek Lalonde has been encouraged by progress during his first 40 games as coach. “The overall five-on-five play has been pretty good,” Lalonde said. “Probably...
All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
Best sportsbook promotions & sports betting promos for January 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, which means there’s never been a better time to lock in all of the best sportsbook...
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
Exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET: $1,500 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is now live in Ohio, and new users who sign up today have the opportunity of a lifetime - a guaranteed...
Red Wings’ Moritz Seider playing ‘better overall game’ despite numbers
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider set a high bar a year ago, so it’s noticeable that his production is lagging and his plus-minus rating suffering. But it’s not concerning. Seider showed why in Tuesday’s 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets with a dominant performance at both ends of the ice on a night much of the team was sluggish.
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
Bet365 Ohio promo code: Bet $1, Get $200 instantly for new players
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As January rolls on, sport across the United States continues to excite and exhilarate fans across the country. Residents in the Buckeye State...
Pistons’ comeback efforts fall short, lose 116-110 to Pelicans
DETROIT -- Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic and New Orleans’ Jonas Valauncias traded baskets in a competitive opening quarter of the Pistons-Pelicans game on Friday night. In the end, it was Valanciuas and his team leaving Little Caesars Arena with the victory, as the Pelicans defeated the Pistons 116-110. Bogdanovic...
Why move in fences at Comerica Park? No more mind games for Tigers players
The Detroit Tigers’ decision to move in the center field fences -- and lower the heights of the wall through much of the park -- probably wasn’t as dramatic as some had hoped or envisioned. It was a subtle tweak that will keep Comerica Park among the roomier...
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for January 12
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games in the Jackson area for Thursday, January 12. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
Red Wings look to end Toronto’s dominant run against them
The Detroit Red Wings overcame fatigue and sluggishness to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. They face a bigger challenge tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., ESPN). Toronto has won nine in a row against the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. Toronto is 18-1-2...
