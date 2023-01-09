Read full article on original website
The Willow Finale Has an End Credits Reveal Hinting at the Series' Future
Normally end credits scenes contain the biggest spoilers in the movie. However, with the Lucasfilm show Willow, that’s not exactly the case. The show’s season one finale is now on Disney+ and after all the spoiler-filled story stuff happens, there’s a final little wink at the end that teases where this story could go next— and more importantly, for how long.
Things Get Hairy in the First Full Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack
Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in a new supernatural series, though it appears there’ll be no pesky vampires in Wolf Pack. As the title suggests, this new Paramount+ series co-starring Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as well as a mess of teens is about you-know-which howling creatures of the night. The full trailer is here to illuminate the story even more.
Blacula Rises Again in a Gorgeous New Graphic Novel
Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Get ready to meet girl genius Lunella Lafayette and her partner in fighting crime—who just so happens to be a T-rex—in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The Disney Channel and Disney+ original animated series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne; it stars Diamond White (Empire) as Lunella, aka Moon Girl, and Fred Tatasciore (Bugs Bunny Builders) as Devil Dinosaur. The Marvel animated series is based on the comic book characters created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder with artist Natacha Bustos. Here’s our first look at the cutely bombastic series, which follows child prodigy Lunella’s adventures after she accidentally transports a T-rex into her world.
Gaslighting Takes a Gory Turn in Horror Short Upstairs
Writer-director Phillip Trow’s short Upstairs is tense from the start, as a mom and two of her two adult children await the arrival of the family’s other daughter, who’s bringing her boyfriend to meet them for the first time. A sense of dread hangs heavily over the table, and it only increases as the meal continues.
Ghosts Will Return to Scare Up a Third Season
The current TV landscape is packed full of high-profile witches, vampires, werewolves, and zombies—and now there’s word that another supernatural series will continue to haunt the airwaves for another season. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts has just been renewed for a third installment. This news comes from Variety,...
Ryan Reynolds Talks Balancing Both Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It feels like a billion years away, but Deadpool 3 is getting on track for its November 8, 2024 release. Hugh Jackman is preparing physically to play Wolverine again, he and Ryan Reynolds are riffing on social media, and the delicate balance of having two giant comic book superstars with radically different tones together on screen is being solved.
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Boasts the Coolest 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day' Ever
Two kids—one voiced by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson—have always believed their dad was just an average dude. So it comes as a huge shock when they learn he’s actually, well... My Dad the Bounty Hunter. In other words, he’s an intergalactic badass, and space adventures galore await the lucky siblings in this new Netflix series.
Attack the Block
The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
Genre Legend John Carpenter Says He's 'Open to' Directing Another Film
John Carpenter performs on August 26, 2016 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Awakening/Getty Images for City of Turin (Getty Images) Much-beloved genre director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York) turns 75 this month, and in a new interview he casually mentions that sure, he’d be up for making another feature film someday—if certain conditions were met, that is.
Johnny Yong Bosch Will Voice Vash Again in Trigun Stampede's English Dub
For over 20 years, Johnny Yong Bosch has been one of the most prolific voice actors around. But the role that kicked off his career was Vash the Stampede, the lead role in Trigun, the beloved anime series based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga, about a gun-toting pacifist on a Wild West-esque planet where everyone’s gunning for the enormous bounty on his head. A new adaptation, called Trigun Stampede, has just premiered, and it turns out Bosch will be coming along for the ride.
James Cameron Watches Movies Standing Up, Apparently
Good news for James Cameron and giant blue cat-people aficionados alike: The Way of Water, the Avatar sequel, has made more than $1.7 billion and counting, paving the way for those three additional sequels the director has had planned. For Cameron, it’s a sign that people have had “enough with the streaming already!” But... have they?
David Dastmalchian Has a New Role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made it very clear: this movie is quite different from the previous two films in the series. And that point has now been made even clearer as one of the funniest characters in the original films has pivoted to a new role.
Friday the 13th
Happy Friday the 13th! The Jason Voorhees faithful may end up waiting forever for that long-promised 13th Friday the 13th movie, and the new Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock won’t hit until later this year. But the good news is that there are 12 other Fridays to watch in the meantime.
Finn Wolfhard Has Sworn Not to Reveal the Stranger Things Spin-Off Plot
There’s only one more season of Stranger Things left and while Finn Wolfhard and the rest of the cast are currently busy promoting other projects, the hit Netflix series is still what everyone wants more details about. During an appearance promoting When You Finish Saving the World on The...
Where Will You Be When the Robot Apocalypse Begins?
It’s a day like any other for Bernie (John Gemberling, whose voice credits include Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, and Central Park): toiling at his office job, visiting his stoner besties, mooning over his mega-crush. But as it turns out, this is not any other day: this is the day the robots rebel.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
The Batman Director Matt Reeves on the Problem With Bat-Sequels
We’re a long way from seeing Matt Reeves’ second installment of his Batman trilogy, but the director is already thinking about how to avoid a problem that’s plagued Bat-sequel movies for years: they always seem to focus on the villains instead of Batman himself. Reeves identified the...
Updates From the Next Black Panther, Across the Spider-Verse, and More
Don Cheadle discusses how Armor Wars will dig deep into War Machine. Matt Reeves says the Penguin show will tie into his plans for The Batman sequel. Plus, Gates McFadden teases kicking ass in Star Trek: Picard, and there’s a new poster for The Flash’s final season. Spoilers get!
