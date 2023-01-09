Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Gates McFadden on Crusher's Picard Return: "I Love Kicking Ass"
Gates McFadden is back, along with the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, and she's kicking ass as Dr. Beverly Crusher. McFadden played Crusher in six seasons of The Next Generation (she departed the show ahead of its second season, but returned in its third) and in the four movies that followed the series' finale. She, along with her other co-stars, participated in Star Trek: Picard Season 3's panel at the TCA 2023 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California on Monday. Afterward, she spoke to The Wrap and revealed how she felt returning to the role in Next Generation's successor show.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead Doing Time Jump for Final Season
The end of Fear the Walking Dead is about the future. The upcoming eighth and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off will be jumping years ahead in the timeline, according to a new synopsis revealed by network AMC, which announced the show's conclusion during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. When the series returns for its Season 8 premiere on May 14th, it will pick up where last year's Season 7 finale left off: with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) en route to PADRE to rescue Morgan's abducted baby daughter, Mo (Avaya White).
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch Reveals New Look For Lois Lane in Season 3
Superman & Lois will return for its third season on The CW in March and with production underway on the DC inspired series, star Elizabeth Tulloch took to social media on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Lois Lane, revealing a new look for the character that pays homage to Margot Kidder. In the photo, which Tulloch shared on Twitter, the actor is dressed in a neutral-colored sweater and jeans, but she's also wearing a new pair of glasses. In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of Kidder as Lois, explaining her reason for choosing the glasses for Lois in Season 3.
ComicBook
Willow Showrunner Shares What He Hopes Audiences Will Take Away From the Series
The season finale of Willow was released on Disney+ yesterday, and fans already have #RenewWillow trending on Twitter. Currently, there's no official word on whether or not the show will be getting more seasons, but the post-credits scene of the finale did tease a three-season plan. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan previously said he's "begging" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to let them continue, and he's hoping fans will finish the first season wanting more...
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
ComicBook
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Already Being Planned
The second season of the hit series Mayor of Kingstown is set to premiere this week on Paramount+ but the future for the series is already looking bright. With the hit series already a part of the Taylor Sheridan stable of TV shows its status as living on appeared pretty safe to begin with, but we've now heard it from the horse's mouth first hand. Speaking With ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive interview, series co-creator and star Hugh Dillon opened up about the future of the show, teasing that they're already well into the planning stages of what happens after season two...in part because he and Taylor Sheridan have been thinking about it for years.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)
Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Captain Cody's Fate After Order 66
Star Wars has finally revealed what happened to Commander Cody after Order 66 came down in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. SPOILERS follow for Star Wars: The Bad Batch's latest episode, "The Solitary Clone." After last week's two-part season premiere sent the Bad Batch to Count Dooku's homeworld, this week's episode catches up with Crosshair, who returned to the Empire even after being left adrift on Kamino for more than a month. He's cleared for medical duty, but not for command. Instead, he'll be serving under a familiar veteran of the Clone Wars, Commander Cody, who once worked closely with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
ComicBook
Frasier Sequel Series Has Recast a Major Character
A new era of Frasier will be arriving on Paramount+ — and it looks like that will involve the official recast of a pretty major character. On Friday, it was revealed that Tenet and Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the ten-episode Fraiser revival series as Freddy Crane, the son of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). He joins Grammer and previously-announced cast member Nicolas Lyndhurst. The character was briefly portrayed by infant twins Christopher and Kevin Graves on Cheers, and Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on Frasier.
ComicBook
The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut
Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
ComicBook
James Gunn Celebrates Peacemaker's One-Year Anniversary
James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently appointed as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios and they have been hard at work one developing their brand new slate. Gunn is writing a new Superman movie that will focus on the character when he first appeared in Metropolis and won't be an origin story. The new heads of DC Studios are rumored to be rebooting the universe we know and recasting all of the main characters. Gunn is also working on Peacemaker Season 2, but there's no word on how it fits into the new plans. The director recently tweeted in celebration of Peacemaker's upcoming one year anniversary with a brand new behind-the-scenes photo.
ComicBook
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
