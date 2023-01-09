76ers Not Concerned, but Not Rushing Joel Embiid Back

Doc Rivers and the 76ers aren't showing signs of concern regarding Joel Embiid's latest setback.

Joel Embiid missed his third-straight game on Sunday night in Detroit. Once again, the big man was ruled out against the Pistons due to foot soreness.

Embiid’s recent injury concern started last Monday when the Sixers faced the New Orleans Pelicans . When the big man started grabbing at his foot for a moment during the second half, it was clear he was in a bit of pain. However, he finished the game without leaving the court.

After the game, Embiid admitted he wasn’t doing great, but that was due to a sore back, which had him questionable before the Pelicans matchup. Two days later, he was on the injury report listed as questionable due to a sore foot.

Eventually, Embiid was downgraded to out against the Indiana Pacers . Then, he missed the following game against the Chicago Bulls . Anytime Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about Embiid’s foot injury, he made it clear that the team wasn’t too concerned about it.

On Sunday, the head coach once again reiterated that much prior to the matchup against the Pistons, according to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin .

“Yeah, he’s working out,” Rivers added. “He worked out on the floor yesterday (Saturday) and today back at home so he’s making progress.” … “I have no idea, honestly,” stated Rivers. “I really don’t and I don’t focus. I think you know that by now. I’m trying to get through tonight’s game and then we worry about the rest after that.” … “This is like, to me, not with this,” the coach finished. “This is not an injury where you’re out for three months or anything like that and Jo, fortunately, hasn’t had a lot of that so no, not in this case. I think it’s tough on Joel, it’s tough on the team as well, but right now it’s our whole league.”

When Embiid missed Sunday’s game, it marked the 11th game the big man would miss this year. This current stretch of absences is the third time Embiid has missed consecutive games since the season started back in mid-October.

Doc Rivers and the Sixers continue to stress their lack of worry regarding Embiid’s latest string of absences when asked about it. With a matchup against the Pistons set for Tuesday at home, it’s unclear whether or not Embiid will make his return or miss his fourth-straight game.

