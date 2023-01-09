ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Each Sold In North Jersey

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHWj8_0k8WeljV00
7-Eleven #24107, 317 Morris Ave., Summit. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey.

The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing win the second-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Quick Mart, 2 E Joseph St., Moonachie;
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt; and,
  • Union County: 7-Eleven #24107, 317 Morris Ave., Summit.

The winning numbers were: 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $340 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 10:59 pm.

  • Double Play Results

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, January 7, drawing were: 10, 17, 23, 29 and 49. The Double Play Ball number was 20.

