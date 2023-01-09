Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
Pro-LaSalle ads tied to Tusk Strategies and … Delaware?
Safe to say most civilians have been spared the Hector LaSalle drama playing out between the governor and the state Senate – until now. Suddenly pro-LaSalle digital ads are popping up, and they’re linking back to an organization called Citizens for Judicial Fairness. State Sen. Jabari Brisport noticed...
cityandstateny.com
Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?
Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
cityandstateny.com
Lawmakers welcome Hochul’s $1 billion to address mental health
Hours ahead of her highly anticipated State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a $1 billion plan to address mental health. The governor’s plan will add 1,000 beds for psychiatric treatment and 3,500 housing units for New Yorkers with mental illness. The administration also plans to prioritize outpatient services and insurance coverage to improve the process for admissions and discharging of patients.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Public banks can help New York meet its ambitious climate goals
Last month, New York’s Climate Action Council voted to approve a framework for meeting goals mandated in the state’s landmark 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The plan recommends ambitious policy changes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in the next seven years and 85% by 2050. Now, it’s up to Gov. Hochul, the Legislature, and state agencies to implement the plan.
Comments / 0