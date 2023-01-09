ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

By-the-Numbers Recap of the Eagles' Historic Regular-Season

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVlzy_0k8Wedfh00

There were plenty of records and longtime firsts for a team that is now the top-seed in the NFC playoffs

There’s no question the Eagles' 2022 season was historic.

Now, comes part two of that season – the playoffs.

“It’s all 0-0 now,” said QB Jalen Hurts after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 22-16, to wrap up the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“We’ve worked really hard to be where we are now and we’ve overcome a lot. We’ve overcome a lot, we’ve been through a lot as a team and as individuals, and now we have an opportunity to do what we set out to do. It starts with all of us.”

There were plenty of records established and things that haven’t been done in the history of the franchise.

“This team has done some special things,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Some of the records that this team has had…Just a lot of great things that happened in the regular season. We understand that. We talked about that a lot this week. We talked a lot this week about (how) we should be confident.”

Before moving on to the playoffs, here’s a by-the-numbers recap of the regular season and just how special it was:

4 – Players in double-digit sacks, the first time in NFL history that has happened. Those four: Haason Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11), Javon Hargrave (11), and Josh Sweat (11). All were career highs.

5 – Top seeds in the NFC playoffs this century, joining the teams from 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2017. The Eagles have now earned two No. 1 seeds over a five-year span with a different head coach/QB combo in each season.

10 – NFC East titles under Jeffrey Lurie’s ownership and the most by any division team since 2001.

14 – Number of wins, which is more than any other Eagles team ever produced. It also made head coach Nick Sirianni just the fourth coach since the 1970 mergers to win 14 games in their first or second season as a head coach, joining Jim Caldwell (2009 Colts), Mike Martz (2001 Rams), and George Seifert (twice, 1989-90 49ers).

32 – Rushing touchdowns are the fourth most in NFL single-season history trailing only the 1962 Packers (36), 1948 49ers (35), and 1976 Steelers (33). Still, the Eagles are the only team in NFL history to reach 25-plus rushing scores in consecutive seasons.

45.9% – A franchise record for third-down conversion rate, which was better than the previous best of 45.7% set in 2021.

67.8% - Red zone efficiency, which tops the previous high of 66.7% set in 2019.

70 – Sacks by the defense, just two short of tying the league mark set in 1984 by the Chicago Bears. Still, it broke the team record of 62 set in 1989 and is the most sacks from a team since 1989. It also ties for the third for the most sacks in a season in league history with the 1987 Bears. The 1989 Vikings had 71 sacks for second place.

.933 – Winning percentage of Jalen Hurts after the QB went 14-1 in games he played. At 24, he is the second youngest QB in NFL history to win 14 regular-season games behind only Dan Marino, who was 23 when he went 14-2 with the Dolphins in 1984.

95 – Catches for DeVonta Smith, which is a new single-season high for a wide receiver, breaking the mark of 88 held by Irving Fryar in 1996. It is the second most in team history behind tight end Zach Ertz’s 116 in 2018.

477 – Points scored, which is a new franchise record that broke the mark of 474 set in 2014. It includes a club record for most touchdowns (59), scrimmage TDs (57), and rushing TDs (32).

1,496 – Receiving yards for A.J. Brown, breaking the record held by Mike Quick, who had 1,409 in 1983.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy