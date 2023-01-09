Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is nothing nicer than waking up in the morning with the curtains already open and the smell of your favorite coffee filling the air. While that may seem like a luxury reserved only for those with housekeepers, you'll be glad to know that you can actually do that too without hiring any help. This is all thanks to Google Home's Routines feature.

1 DAY AGO