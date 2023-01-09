KCI Airport notifies volunteers chosen to test new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Build KCI and the Kansas City Aviation Department are in the process of selecting co-pilots to test the city’s new airport terminal before it opens to the public.

More than 12,000 people applied to be part of the simulation on Feb. 14 .

Those who’ve been selected to be Simulation Volunteers will receive an email notification. Each volunteer will need to respond and confirm they’re able to help. Build KCI also asks each person selected to fill out a confirmation form.

Build KCI said it will send volunteers more details about the simulation, including instructions on where to park, and what to do, in the coming days.

The company in charge of new food and beverage options at the airport is also working to hire dozens of future employees to work at shops and restaurants.

An opening date for the new terminal hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be open before Kansas City hosts the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

