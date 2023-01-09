Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
WLOS.com
'The ideas are just amazing,' project manager says of suggestions for Pack Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The future of Asheville's Pack Square is beginning to come together. On Friday, community members took pen to paper at an event to share their visions. It was a room full of inspiration, as creative residents assembled with representatives from McAdams Co. to envision what the square could look like.
WLOS.com
Board of Adjustment OKs residential development, nearby residents speak out against it
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment gave the go-ahead to a new residential development. The development includes more than 200 apartments, townhomes and duplexes -- with 516 units in all. The affordable housing project is planned for Old...
WLOS.com
With an internal drive to help, one area chef takes his talents to the streets
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Neil Ravenna has led cooking teams at exclusive restaurants and resorts and was even the personal chef of a wealthy family. Now, after over 40 years of running high-end kitchens, he has found his home feeding the homeless. "I have the privilege every day, of...
WLOS.com
Opportunity to look back and learn, Buncombe leaders say of group reviewing water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water outages that occurred from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 affected thousands of people, including many Buncombe County residents who live outside Asheville city limits. On Tuesday, Asheville leaders officially approved the creation of an independent review committee to look into what caused the outages...
WLOS.com
Asheville releases timeline of water crisis that started at Mills River facility
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 spoke one on one with an assistant city manager and the water resources director for the city of Asheville about the widespread water outages that impacted thousands of customers from Christmas into the new year. “We’re doing immediate steps now,” Water Resources Director...
WLOS.com
Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
WLOS.com
Buncombe BOE approves new school calendar, but still pushes for more control from state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education has moved forward with a resolution asking the state for more control of academic calendars on a local level. The two-page resolution argues the state’s current law has a negative impact on students. Public schools are not permitted...
WLOS.com
Henderson County students work on art for Black History Month competition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County started on their submissions Friday for a Black History Month art competition hosted by U.S. Cellular. The drawing day focused on Black STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) icons. "Many of our kids have picked...
WLOS.com
Will customers with faulty solar panels get their money back after company bankruptcy?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of families in the mountains are frustrated as they wait to see if they will get any money back after paying for solar panels that don't work. News 13's Help Desk has been following the case against Pink Energy as it goes through bankruptcy...
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
WLOS.com
City Council approves first phase of plastic reduction, impacting curbside leaf collection
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the Asheville City Council's Jan. 10 approval of an ordinance prohibiting the use of plastic bags for curbside brush and leaf collection, city leaders are taking the first step in reducing waste in the city. The new ordinance goes into effect Aug. 1. The...
WLOS.com
120,000 pounds of trash collected in single day from 2 vacant homeless camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 120,000 pounds of trash was recently collected in a single day from vacant homeless camps that were on North Carolina Department of Transportation property. Clean-up efforts on Jan. 6, 2023, from eight NCDOT staff, two bulldozers and four dump trucks resulted in the...
country1037fm.com
‘Lost and Found’ Lottery Ticket Earns Waynesville, North Carolina Man A Million
Terry Peace from Waynesville, North Carolina does what a lot of people do. He bought a lottery ticket, handed it to his wife and then sort of forgot about it. The lost and found lottery ticket earns this North Carolina man one million dollars!. According to UPI, Terry bought his...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
