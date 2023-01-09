ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
MACON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy