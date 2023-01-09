Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
foxbaltimore.com
Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police. PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.
Patrol officers in Charles County recover three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old grazed in the head by bullet, man killed in west Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and a man was killed in a shooting that took place in the Saint Joseph's neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:24 p.m., officers were sent to the unit...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify a man and woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Annapolis Police Department needs your help identifying a man and a woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis. The statue is at the Banneker-Douglass Museum at 84 Franklin Street, police said. Police said the pair vandalized the statue on December 17, 2022.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Death of 75-year-old man assaulted by healthcare facility worker ruled homicide
Police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who was allegedly pushed down by an employee at a Northeast Baltimore healthcare facility.
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
Halloween Killer Caught, Additional Suspects Still On The Loose, Police Say
Police are asking the public to come forward with information after at least one man was arrested in connection to a 2021 Halloween murder in Baltimore, officials announce. Ameer Gittens, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 murder of Antwan Andrews, who was found shot to death in the 3500 block of Leeds Street, authorities say.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore shooting turns homicide; victim died the next day, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a shooting from earlier this week has now turned into a homicide investigation after the man who was shot died the next day. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man shot and killed in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man died from a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Stoll Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police said...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Harford Co. man charged after shooting himself in leg, filed false police report
When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, but his account of what had happened didn’t add up.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
No charges for BPD officers involved in shooting death of Donnell Rochester
Two Baltimore Police officers will not be criminally charged in connection to the February shooting death of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester.
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
Comments / 0