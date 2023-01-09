ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man shot and killed in south Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man died from a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Stoll Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy