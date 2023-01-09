Police are asking the public to come forward with information after at least one man was arrested in connection to a 2021 Halloween murder in Baltimore, officials announce. Ameer Gittens, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 murder of Antwan Andrews, who was found shot to death in the 3500 block of Leeds Street, authorities say.

