Before Friday's game inside Acrisure Arena, Dan Bylsma challenged his Coachella Valley Firebirds team to keep finding ways to win, night after night, in spite of the myriad challenges that will arise. Turns out it was the message the team needed prior to a tense, tight 5-4 overtime win over the Bakersfield Condors. Playing in their third consecutive overtime game, all inside their home arena, the Firebirds entered the extra time having squandered a two-goal lead...

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO