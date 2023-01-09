ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winnebago girls rebound in second half to take down Stillman Valley

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a major matchup in the Big Northern conference Friday night between the girls of Winnebago and Stillman Valley. Winnebago was down 26-16 at halftime. They rallied in the second half to win 55-43. For highlights watch the media player above.
Firebirds hang on to beat Condors, 5-4, in third consecutive overtime game in Acrisure Arena

Before Friday's game inside Acrisure Arena, Dan Bylsma challenged his Coachella Valley Firebirds team to keep finding ways to win, night after night, in spite of the myriad challenges that will arise. Turns out it was the message the team needed prior to a tense, tight 5-4 overtime win over the Bakersfield Condors. Playing in their third consecutive overtime game, all inside their home arena, the Firebirds entered the extra time having squandered a two-goal lead...
