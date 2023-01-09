Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Cook Frozen Food And Thawed Food At The Same Temperature?
The frozen food section is a gift from the gods of convenience. It helps you save time and energy when it comes to both shopping for ingredients and execution. Regardless of whether you don't like cooking, don't have time, or simply have other priorities, frozen foods can make life a lot easier, and there's no shame in that.
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Reddit Is Calling A Customer's Aldi Ground Sausage Nightmare Fuel
Known for its minimal-flair aesthetic and impressively low prices, Aldi has just been named the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States for its third consecutive year (per Insider). The fast-rising supermarket relies on a barebones layout, minimal advertising, and avoiding big-name brands to keep its prices consistently low (per Insider). In recent years, its efforts have proved successful as The Sun just reported that Aldi is also the most affordable grocery store in the United States.
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
How To Tell Your Mayonnaise Has Gone Bad
Whether applied as a condiment or used as an ingredient in recipes, mayonnaise provides a creaminess and a tang that can help enhance many foods. Slather it on bread to complement a turkey sandwich, or blend it with veggies, herbs, and spices to concoct a mean tuna or chicken salad. Incorporate it into your deviled eggs recipe to create a delicious finger food for your next social gathering.
Why It's A Mistake Not To Use A Pizza Stone When Cooking At Home
If you're wondering why your homemade pizza can never measure up to the one you had on that trip to Italy that one time, there might be a few reasons why the pizza tastes better at a restaurant. Using poor-quality ingredients will lead to a disappointing pizza. If you're going to put all the effort into making pizza at home, use great ingredients — homemade pizza isn't a quick weeknight meal, so don't treat it like one. Be indulgent and seek out high-quality ingredients like 00 flour, a can of San Marzano tomatoes, and mozzarella di bufala to elevate your homemade pizza to new levels.
What Is A 'Storage' Onion?
Let's start by asking the question: What even is an onion? They are delicious. They are beautiful. They help us get in touch with our emotions (but there are ways to avoid the tears), but what are they really? Turns out, onions are a part of the genus Allium and belong to the lily family (via Inland Empire Utilities Agency). This group of vegetables is sometimes referred to as "stinking lilies" and includes aromatics such as chives, garlic, leeks, and shallots.
Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds
If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are arguably the easiest dessert if you're looking to please a crowd, making them a classic option to bake any time — even if you're going to eat every single one yourself. The recipe is constantly being reinvented because of its popularity and undebatable deliciousness. Still, Toll House cookies are a timeless version, and the first to set the stage for many other chocolate chip cookies to come. Named after the location where they were first baked, this decadent treat is a must-have in your baking repertoire (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
Why You Should Never Overcrowd A Pot Of Oil
As much as our waistlines don't like it, we simply cannot resist fried food, and every culture has its favorites. In the U.S., fried chicken, French fries, and donuts are popular fried indulgences, while vegetable tempura is a favorite in Japan. For a sweet ending to your meal, people in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America enjoy the cinnamon sugar-coated treat, churros and Italians celebrate spring with stuffed, battered, and fried zucchini flowers or blossoms. Although it's called by different names globally, beignets, zeppoles, jalebi, and Native American fry bread are all fried dough sweetened with powdered sugar or syrup. According to CNN, our cravings for crunchy fried food dates back to the ancient Mesopotamians who invented frying pans for their fried dishes.
Can You Add Unlimited Veggies To A Subway Salad?
Although the world knows Subway best for its sandwiches, that's not the only thing the chain has on its menu. In fact, some of the most-coveted items on the Subway menu are the sandwich artists' pizzas and salads. While the pizzas are sadly only available at select locations — and even then, not all the time — you can order a salad at most Subway locations.
Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer
Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
What You Should Be Asking A Butcher The First Time You Buy Aged Steak
When it's steak night, you need to be discerning about what you're buying. You don't want to waste your money on a subpar cut or piece of meat and be disappointed come dinner time. When buying meat for your next steak dinner, look for the USDA Prime Grade shield, which is young beef cattle. The meat has "abundant marbling," which is what you want in a steak for that juiciness and buttery flavor and is best for high, dry heat like searing or grilling. If your budget would be stretched by USDA Prime Grade beef, USDA Select cuts of meat have less marbling and would benefit from tenderization, whether that's marinating or braising, according to the USDA.
The Place Where Salt Was 'Worth Its Weight In Gold'
We take salt for granted these days. Modern transportation methods bring us food from all over the globe, far from where it originated. Since salt is common enough, it's not very expensive, either. These days, our problem is that we eat too much salt, not that we don't get enough. But for ancient civilizations, salt was a little harder to come by. In prehistoric times, most humans had gotten an adequate supply of sodium through their consumption of hunted game, but as civilizations developed and farming became the norm, people needed ways of adding salt to their diets, according to Smithsonian Education.
Expert Butcher Explains The Best Way To Use The 2 Main Cuts Of Beef Chuck
Nothing compares to advice from a butcher when it comes to preparing meat like beef chuck. Whether it's your first time working with a certain cut of beef chuck, or you just have questions about how to proceed with a recipe, consulting an expert is never a bad idea. The knowledge that can be imparted from this source is why you should make an effort to only get your meat from a butcher.
Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar
White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0