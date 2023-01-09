Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
wjhl.com
These animals just want a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton road race in February to benefit Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter
ELIZABETHTON — The Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk, a downtown road race to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has been scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The proposed race will be considered by the Elizabethton City Council tonight for approval. The course will include...
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for John B., Stone Drive interchange
KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to...
Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
