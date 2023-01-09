ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans

ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers

ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
WJHL

Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for John B., Stone Drive interchange

KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

