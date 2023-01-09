When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."

