Read full article on original website
Related
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew Weighs In On A Japril Spin-Off
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" is in its 19th season and is currently on the air as one of the longest-running primetime shows. The drama follows the personal and professional lives of the various medical personnel at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While primarily an ensemble drama, the show's protagonists for the first 11 seasons were Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Dempsey would eventually leave the show, and Pompeo has recently taken on a reduced role in the 19th season (via TV Line), paving the way for the ensemble to take more focus.
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
Mel Gibson's Passion Of The Christ Sequel Has Reportedly Set A Filming Window
Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" was an absolute phenomenon when it was first released nearly two decades ago. While the gruesomely violent depiction of the final days of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) drew its fair share of controversy from all sides, the discourse ultimately helped to propel the film to bring home over $600 million in box office revenue. This was, of course, a major success, especially when you consider that the film's budget was only $30 million.
American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Would Not Have Toured Mole Man's House Without Cameras Present
Ever since "American Pickers" first came on the air in 2010, Mike Wolfe has shown off plenty of unique and valuable antiques. He and whoever he's touring the country with will explore people's properties to see what cars, signs, and toys they have laying around collecting dust. The owners often don't give second thoughts to these items, but Wolfe knows value when he sees it. And he's more than happy to haggle when an opportunity presents itself.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0