Georgia State

Georgia grand jury investigating Trump, 2020 election finishes probe

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tezNZ_0k8WcX6x00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in attempting to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia has completed its work, according to multiple reports.

The grand jury has issued its final report, according to WSB-TV. A judge will determine whether to make the report public at a hearing set for Jan. 24, the news station reported.

In a court order obtained by CNN, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said it remained unresolved “whether the special purpose grand jury’s final report constitutes a presentment.”

State officials launched an investigation in 2021 into whether former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn Georgia’s election results after audio surfaced of a phone call between the then-president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump could be heard urging officials to “find” about 12,000 votes — enough to overturn his loss to now-President Joe Biden.

The special grand jury heard testimony from dozens of witnesses over the course of about six months, according to The Associated Press. Several of Trump’s allies and officials — including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — are among those who have testified, WSB reported.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling his call with Raffensberger “A PERFECT PHONE CALL.”

It was not immediately clear whether anyone would face charges in connection to the investigation, although Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office has informed about 20 people that they might face criminal charges, according to The New York Times. The newspaper reported that Willis was considering possible conspiracy and racketeering charges, among others.

Special grand juries in Georgia cannot issue indictments, the AP reported. They can recommend charges be filed, though the decision on whether to move forward with prosecution will be made by Willis, according to WSB.

