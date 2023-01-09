AAA Storage of Mount Vernon, a locally owned and operated Self-Storage Business, is looking for a General Manager. This position will be 5 days per week and must be able to work Saturdays. Your time will be focused at our Mount Vernon, Ohio locations but may share time with our Centerburg and Utica locations. Having excellent customer service is a must along with the ability to work with others.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO