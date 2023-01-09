ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Falls, Florida State Soars in Way-Too-Early Rankings for 2023

By Zach Lentz
 4 days ago

Both 247 and Athlon have released their early looks at what the rankings could look like for 2023 and both have a common theme--the Tigers are not the top of the ACC any longer.

The Clemson Tigers have spent the last eight years as the darling of the ACC when it comes to rankings and preseason honors. However, that could be changing next season--if two sites' predictions come to fruition.

Here are where the two respective sites have the Tigers and the Seminoles heading into the 2023 season.

First 247, who has the Tigers at No. 11 and the Seminoles at No. 6 said this about their reasoning:

No longer the likely preseason favorite to win the ACC given the personnel returning for another squad in the league, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will try and turn back the naysayers who question the roster's holes on defense following heavy NFL departures. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off his first career start and he'll be tasked with being the face of the program alongside running back Will Shipley. Are you buying stock in Clemson as a preseason title contender or has the respect level simmered a bit on Swinney's program?

As for Athlon, while they also had FSU at No. 6, they pegged the Tigers two spots lower at No. 13.

The Tigers have won 10 or more games for 12 consecutive seasons but have missed the CFB Playoff in back-to-back years. With Florida State’s recent improvement, combined with the question marks surrounding Clemson in ’23, coach Dabo Swinney’s team may not rank as the preseason favorite in the ACC. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is one of the ACC’s rising stars, and running back Will Shipley will be one of the top playmakers in the conference. However, the Tigers need the receiving corps and offensive line to take a step forward to return to the playoff. Better play up front will be a challenge with left tackle Jordan McFadden off to the NFL. As usual, Clemson’s defense will rank among the best in the ACC. But coordinator Wes Goodwin must replace tackle Bryan Bresee, end Myles Murphy, and linebacker Trenton Simpson. Safety Andrew Mukuba, tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are back as key defenders for ’22.

There is no doubt that some questions need to be asked and answered before the 2023 season rolls around by head coach Dabo Swinney , but one thing is certain--he can fire up the ROY Bus.

Clemson's odds of winning the national title in 2023 currently sit at +1600, according to Fanduel.

