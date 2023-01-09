ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he pitched it as a cornerstone of the “clean energy revolution” and a new high-tech industrial sector for Western New York. The project would create not...
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
2 TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in Buffalo

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winners of Tuesday's TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Two of these tickets were sold in Western New York. One of the winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 10 TAKE 5 drawing and was worth $10,130.50 and was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2970 Union Road in Buffalo. Another was sold at City Max Market at 389 Grider Street in Buffalo.
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

