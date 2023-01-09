Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
National Grid shows how Buffalo substations froze in blizzard, resulting in power loss for thousands
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now learning more about the challenges of power restoration during the Christmas weekend blizzard. National Grid is explaining why its electrical substations in Buffalo went offline and left thousands of people without power for days in frigid temperatures. But with the full fury of...
National Grid to waive late fees for those impacted by blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid announced Thursday it is waiving late fees for those impacted by the December 2022 blizzard. Customers can also set up payment plans with National Grid by calling 1-800-443-1837. “Our crews were on the ground before, during and well after the storm to deliver for...
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he pitched it as a cornerstone of the “clean energy revolution” and a new high-tech industrial sector for Western New York. The project would create not...
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
State, mobile and casino sportsbooks will bank on Bills playoff run
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a year ago, mobile sports betting was legalized in New York State, and Albany has been able to parlay that legalization into a big revenues for their coffers. In 2022, according to the NYS Gaming Commission, $16,192,562,924 was wagered on mobile sportsbooks...
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
'America Billieves': BFLO Store releases new sweatshirt
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — "America Billieves," a nod to the endless support Western New York has received nationwide during a tough year, from the Tops mass shooting to two historic storms to end 2022. To honor these new bonds here at home and throughout the country, The BFLO Store has...
Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey' White's sister Yvonne and Sha'Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Forecast for Bills-Dolphins wild card game: A true January day in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a slightly snowy end to the week, colder temperatures will settle in ahead of a wintry weekend in Western New York. And while Saturday will still be a predominantly cloudy day, more sunshine will arrive by Sunday in perfect time for the wild card weekend matchup of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
Elmwood Village residents spar with Douglas Development over changes to Bidwell block redevelopment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Development is looking to alter its original plans for their Bidwell/Elmwood block redevelopment. Originally, the plans called for a four-story redevelopment of the block that would house 34 apartments. Retail was also part of the plan and dedicated parking wasn't on the table. But now...
Crash temporarily closes 33 at Best Street during evening commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday. All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown. Buffalo Police were...
St. Catharines plant fire alarms Niagara County residents; no smoke danger
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While firefighters in St. Catharines, Ontario, are mopping up after a major fire at a chemical waste processing plant, Niagara County emergency management officials have been monitoring the smoke plume and assuring residents there is no danger from any exposure. The blaze was near the waterfront...
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
Buffalo neighbors honored for service to city ahead of MLK holiday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we call to mind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, the City of Buffalo recognized six people and one organization who over the past year they believe exemplified Dr. King's commitment to service. Whether those recognized made meals for families impacted by the tragic...
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
2 TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in Buffalo
DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winners of Tuesday's TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Two of these tickets were sold in Western New York. One of the winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 10 TAKE 5 drawing and was worth $10,130.50 and was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2970 Union Road in Buffalo. Another was sold at City Max Market at 389 Grider Street in Buffalo.
