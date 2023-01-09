BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO