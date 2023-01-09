ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

2 arrested for child abuse in Coffee Co.

By Devin Dudley
 4 days ago

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — An Ariton couple has been charged with the abuse of an infant.

In December, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of child abuse that the Coffee County Department of Human resources filed.

According to officials, there were reports of a 4-month-old that suffered a severe physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.

As a result, investigators obtained warrants for aggravated child abuse against Brittney Taylor, 19 of Ariton, and Nate Smith, 20 of Ariton.

On January 9, Taylor and Smith were both arrested on warrants and placed in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

Due to the nature of the case, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office will not release any other information at this time.

