Ricky Daniels
Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
Jerry Shelton
Jerry Ray Shelton, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1939, in Dixon, Missouri, a son of the late Ray and Melinda (Renfrow) Shelton. He married Sandra Lorene (Wilkins) Shelton on June 30, 1962, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Boeing in 1996 after 40 years of dedicated service as an electrician with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at his property in Vienna, Missouri. He cherished the special times shared with his children and grandchildren and loved his dog, Sugar. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Tracy Shelton of Granite City, Rob and Julie Shelton of Caseyville and Steve Shelton of Rocheport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Alex) Cole, Josh (Melissia) Wilkins, Megan (Phil Grapes) Shelton, Boone (Courtney) Shelton and Sam Shelton; six great grandchildren, Riley, McKenna, Addison, Mason, Oliver and Kailey; a sister, Joy (Tom) Dye of Springfield, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Holcomb, Jackie (Bob) Stack and Carl (Cecilia) Shelton.
Craig Athmer
Craig A. Athmer, age 57 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1965, in Belleville, IL, the son of Cyril and Thelma (nee Fuhler) Athmer. On Saturday, April 15, 1989, he married Melissa...
Brenda Lyerla
Brenda Jane Lyerla, 83, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:07 am at River Crossing of Alton. She was born on October 12, 1939, in Seth, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (McCormick) Reedy. She married the love of her life, Warren Joseph Lyerla on July 2, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
Thomas Burgess
Thomas E. Burgess, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 17, 1938 in Pocahontas, AR to Noah and Josephine Burgess. The U.S. Marine veteran was a member of the Granite City Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, boating and riding motorcycles when he was younger. He enjoyed restoring his 1964 Cadillac convertible which was his pride and joy.
Maridel Fowler
Maridel Lee Fowler, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie. She was born on March 1, 1934 in Williamson, IL, the daughter of the late William and Nora (Best) Nixon,. Maridel received her Masters Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for Bethalto...
Shelby Jackson
Shelby G. Jackson, 85, of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was born in Sank, MO, on May 4, 1937, the son of William Orville and Opal Mae (Green) Jackson. Shelby married Geraldine Swain in South Roxana, IL, on September 27, 1957.
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
Jeanette Medlock
Jeanette Medlock, 85, died at 6:58 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her daughter’s house surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Arthur and Adelaide (Stutz) Brooks. She worked as a clerical administrator for several automotive dealerships. On November 12, 1955 she married John Medlock and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2021. Surviving are her children, Susan Means (Kevin) of Brighton, Matthew Medlock (Karen) of Godfrey, Cindy Korte (Jeff) of Brighton, Mark Medlock (Peggy Lyons) of Brighton and Christopher Medlock of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Jason Means, Jennifer Zimmerman (Sean), Deanna Means, Clarissa Means, Michael Means, Nathan Medlock (Theresa), Bradley Medlock (Baylee), Liz Springman (Mike), Justin Means (Apyrl), Ryan Medlock, Brandon Medlock and Kami Means, sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Dorris (Austin), Taylor Means (Chris), Shelby Means, Mikala Means, Jana Pena (Mario), Katie Zimmerman, Ethan Medlock, Kaylee Medlock, Jillian Krewson, Ashton Springman, Tyler Springman, Parker Springman, Aeyln Means, Brandon and Derek, Dylan Wiseman, Zoey Medlock and Liam Medlock, ten great great grandchildren, Levi Dorris, Evelynn Dorris, Amelia Pena, Milo Pena, Oliver M., Oliver T., Lincoln, Tate, Adelaide, Charlotte Medlock, and one brother, William Robert Brooks (Peggy) of Alton, dear life long friend, Ronnie Reynolds and dear friend, Patti Roberts, and one Brother in law, Charlie Tague and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy and Fritz and one sister, Mary Jo and one sister in law, Loretta Tague. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Kevin Candela
Born in Granite City on November 26, 1957, the son of Anthony and Neta (Cox) Candela, he was raised in Wood River before eventually settling in Godfrey. Kevin was a National Merit Scholar, earning a Bachelor Degree in Aerospace Engineering and Master Degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from aerospace engineering after nearly 20 years from McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing, but his true career started after he retired and began writing.
Victor Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
JoAnn Eppel
JoAnn Catherine Eppel, 88, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. Born September 10, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of William B. and Evelyn M. (Dougherty) Leonard. JoAnn worked for Illinois Bell and then for the Alton School District as a secretary at Central Junior High. She retired as a secretary from the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. After retiring she moved to Frisco, TX to be with her daughter and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved back to Illinois to be with her two oldest sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending summers in Canada with her friends, Jim and Emily Wigger. She loved knitting and bridge club. Surviving are her four children, Robert Eppel (Sue) of Godfrey, James Eppel (Patty) of Godfrey, Jane Cannon (Scott) of Firsco, TX, and David Eppel (Brehane) of Cartersville, GA, and six grandchildren, Mitchell and Josie Murphy, Jacob and Sophia Eppel, Gretchen and Meilin Eppel and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Eppel and a sister, Judith Wisnasky. Per JoAnn’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private graveside service held at a later date. Those wishing to honor JoAnn’s memory may make donations to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Blood drive success in Alton
Students, staff and the public supported a blood drive on Tuesday sponsored by Big Z Media, Marquette Catholic High School and the American Red Cross. The drive was held at Marquette and several students donated for the first time. The drive also exceeded its goal of 45 units with 51 units collected and all donors got a free Red Cross t-shirt.
Ruth Groppel
Ruth Eileen Groppel, 95, of Jerseyville, formerly of Rosedale, died at 8:05 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon on Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Burial will be in Fieldon...
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Alton Little Theater - She Loves Me
Your browser does not support the audio element. Director Brant McCance and one of the cast members Leif Anderson share details about the next show at ALT opening Jan. 20.
Sandy Moehn
Sandy Marie Burke Moehn, 71, died peacefully at home and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sandy was born August 19, 1951, to Thomas “Bud” and Dallas Burke, the former Madison County Coroner. A lifelong Alton resident, Sandy graduated from St. Mary’s School, Marquette High School, and St. John’s School of Nursing/Maryville College.
Dawnya Laing
She was born Mar. 8, 1969 in Sylmar, CA. Dawnya was crowned Ms. Calhoun County in 1987. She helped participate in the fair, styling hair for all the future participants. She enjoyed cooking at Calhoun Elementary, was an active EMT for over a decade and cherished her time at the Hardin CilaHome. She worked as a cocktail waitress in the early 90’s and became an active member in the Colorado Belle Alumni, visiting family and friends yearly in Laughlin, NV. She enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren, canoeing every year in Huzzah Valley and holidays and card nights at her Aunt Jena and Uncle Pat’s home. She also enjoyed Chinese food and getting Red Lobster yearly with her husband and birthday twin, Jason.
SSPP Capital Campaign - Celebrity Dinner
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Alton Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Celebrity Dinner on Feb. 3 featuring longtime St. Louis TV and radio personality Frank Cusumano.
Letter to the Editor
Alton is proud of its history as a river town, but the ways that we connect with rivers have changed over time. One hundred twenty years ago, people regularly used the riverfront to greet and unload steamboats and barges or to fish. Then, trains traveling on tracks parallel to the river drew Altonians to a beautiful brick train station at the river’s edge. The depot is gone. Now a fence along the track and traffic on Landmarks Blvd, make it difficult and dangerous to walk to the river from downtown. On January 8, 2023, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car near the Ridge St. intersection. Cities like Davenport, Iowa, have revitalized riverfronts by reducing barriers, adding community activities, and restoring low-lying lands for parks and trails.
