Houston, TX

No. 3 Purdue uses 3-point flurry to take down Nebraska 73-55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Third-ranked Purdue relied on an old-school combination Friday night. Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey made it work as perfectly now as it ever has for the Boilermakers. Loyer scored a season-high 27 points, Edey added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Boilermakers routed...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IU, Purdue economics experts weigh unknowns in 2023 economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The economy brings a lot of unknowns for the rest of 2023. The high inflation in 2022 and thoughts of a recession bring concerns, but experts hope neither will happen this year. Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Behind the Bricks: Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Behind the Bricks,” J. Douglas Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave a unique glimpse at the vintage IMS Press Boxes and the grandstand seats that come with them. Located under the Paddock Penthouse on the main straightway, these gems...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University High School students introduce anti-racism course

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — University High School students are not shying away from tough topics. Instead, they are addressing it head-on with a new anti-racism course. Participants say ignoring issues surrounding racism only makes the problem bigger. Every January, students here participate in what’s called J-term, where they are immersed...
CARMEL, IN
Boone County faces new challenge in annexation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The appeal filed Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court says the action taken by the city of Lebanon to annex more than 5,000 acres without having a clear plan on how the land is to be used is illegal. The annexed land is ultimately going to...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Police captain, others give CPR to help save 8-month-old in crash in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A state police captain and other good Samaritans were credited with reviving an 8-month-old infant in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities say. Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at County Road 1000 North. That’s near the rural community of Perrysburg in northern Miami County, which is about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
CARMEL, IN
Man arrested after police chase, standoff on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on I-465 after he led police on a chase through multiple counties. News 8’s Lakyn McGee spoke with the Fishers Police Department. Police said they were surveilling a home with a person of interest and saw that person get into a vehicle and drive away.
FISHERS, IN
HSE Schools receives $5.7 million grant for mental health programs

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– Hamilton Southeastern Schools plans to use a multi-million dollar grant to bolster mental health programs and expand student access to mental health services. The $5.7 million grant, from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, is the largest competitive grant...
FISHERS, IN
2 injured after shooting at apartment complex in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex, Avon Police Department says. At 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of an apartment break-in in the 1900 block of Tartan Lane. That is the Mosaic Apartments. An ambulance took one...
AVON, IN
Boone County student accused of making threats against school

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School will see extra security Friday as police investigate threats made against the school over text messages and Snapchat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a student reported the threats to school administrators on Thursday and said they had...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month. Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
87-year-old man dies after getting hit by van in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 87-year-old Kokomo man has died from his injuries four days after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on Friday. At 1:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian, and a motor vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Market Street, according to a release issued Thursday. That is located in a residential area.
KOKOMO, IN
Judge in Delphi murders case to bring in outside jury

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The judge in the case of Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen says she will bring in a jury from another county to hear the trial. Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, told prosecutors and the defense Friday to get together to decide what county that should be.
DELPHI, IN

