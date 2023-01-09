Read full article on original website
Patrick Collins Wiese
Patrick Collins Wiese was a kind and talented man. He passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning after a five-year illness. He resided in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by a large number of family and friends who loved him. He has children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Washington and Canada, but he is also survived by his precious daughter Mandolyn “Mandi” Anderson here in Andalusia, along with her children and grandchildren.
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums,...
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan
On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
Wrecking ball falls on Enterprise businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise community members and downtown merchants captured the final moments as the demolition process is underway for the three businesses that burned on the historic corner of West College Street. “It’s a bittersweet day we have gone through a lot in the process of losing...
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
Child shot in drive-by, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
Sanctity of Human Life event planned for Jan. 22
Every life is precious, both born and unborn. Individuals, families or church groups are encouraged to come by on their way to or from church to a candle-lighting/prayer vigil on Sunday, Jan. 22, between 2:30 and 4 p.m. in Andalusia at the Courthouse in recognition of the Sanctity of Human Life Month.
Walton Co. woman in custody after shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County. Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call at 4:23 a.m. Friday. “The victim was […]
MFG Alabama to close its doors
Many employees of MFG Alabama, in Opp, Tuesday, got a surprise when they went in to work. After years of providing jobs for the local economy, Opp location has decided to close its doors. At this point, the plant is operating with a skeleton crew, having laid off many of its employees. In March, the facility plans to close permanently.
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
Opp woman dies after injuries sustained at barrel racing event
An Opp woman was killed Saturday after participating in a barrel racing event at the Baker Area Community Center. Regina Short, 56, had completed participating in the Florida event when she was slammed into a pole by her horse, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened...
