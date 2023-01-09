Read full article on original website
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
WETM
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
The Mavericks star is considered a potential threat to the all-time scoring record if he plays long enough in the league. In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA...
WETM
Mark Cuban Rips Officials After Mavericks’ OT Win vs. Lakers
The Dallas owner was one of many to criticize the refs Thursday night. The Mavericks double overtime win over the Lakers Thursday night came with some heavy scrutiny, as fans and observers called into question the officiating of the game. That included Dallas’s most prominent fan, Mark Cuban. The...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Comments / 0