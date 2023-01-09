Virginia A. “Ginny” Reardon, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away January 6, 2023. She was the widow and beloved wife of Robert F. Reardon, Jr. Virginia was born in Everett, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Walsh. She graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing with her Nursing BSN and worked at many levels of nursing but spent the majority of her career as a home health nurse and Director of Nurses. Towards the end of her career, Virginia spent several years as a weekend coordinator and nurse for Hospice of Lake and Sumpter County and regarded it as one of the most rewarding parts of her career. She found a passion for game of golf at the age of 50 and created many memories with family and friends till she gave up the game in her mid-seventies. She also shared her late husbands love of horses and always loved seeing them in the pasture from their Lady Lake farm.

