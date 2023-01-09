Read full article on original website
Virginia A. Reardon
Virginia A. “Ginny” Reardon, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away January 6, 2023. She was the widow and beloved wife of Robert F. Reardon, Jr. Virginia was born in Everett, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Walsh. She graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing with her Nursing BSN and worked at many levels of nursing but spent the majority of her career as a home health nurse and Director of Nurses. Towards the end of her career, Virginia spent several years as a weekend coordinator and nurse for Hospice of Lake and Sumpter County and regarded it as one of the most rewarding parts of her career. She found a passion for game of golf at the age of 50 and created many memories with family and friends till she gave up the game in her mid-seventies. She also shared her late husbands love of horses and always loved seeing them in the pasture from their Lady Lake farm.
Cynthia Dale Carpenter
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Dale Carpenter passed away on January 7, 2023. She was born on Halloween 1955 to Ralph and Barbara Richardson in Dearborn, MI, and grew up in Dayton, OH; Chicago, IL; and Marion, IA. Iowa was where she started her family, and found her soulmate, Don Carpenter.
Mario Joseph Ragusa
It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old. Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated...
Vilma D. Baragona
Vilma D. Baragona, 88 of the Villages, FL passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dominic on January 9th. She was preceded in death by sisters Lillian Oliver, June Davis and sons Christopher and Rocky. Loved deeply by her family, Vilma was survived by husband Dominic, 5 children Tony, John, David, Pamela, Susan, sister Elsie, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Brian E. Farley
Brian E. Farley, 84, of Summerfield, FL, passed away January 5th, 2023, in the home surrounded by family. Brian was a devoted husband, loving father, and dedicated Grandfather and Great Grandfather who cherished his family and friends. Brian was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Orange and Morris Plains,...
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.
Sandra Marchig
Sandra was born November 7, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Walter McLavey and Nina Matthews. She passed away on December 29, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She lived a quiet and peaceful life, loved her family and was in turn much loved by them. Sandra was preceded in death by her...
Billy Franklin Sword
Billy Franklin Sword, 63, of Lady Lake FL, began his journey to Heaven on January 9, 2023. Billy was born on August 24, 1959, in Russell County, VA to his loving parents John and Beulah Mae (Fields) Sword. Although he was born in Virginia, Bill spent most of his life in Florida and was a proud Floridian.
Michael Wayne Vanbergen
Michael Wayne Vanbergen, 73, passed away on January 5, 2023, at The Villages Regional hospital after a 5-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Mike and his loving wife, Lou Ann, moved to Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield from Blossburg, PA in 2004 after he retired as Manager of Electric Operations of Tri County & Claverack Rural Electric Cooperatives.
Charles E. Sutcliffe
Charles E. Sutcliffe, 96, of Carlisle, PA and The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle. He was born on March 23, 1926, in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Jessie (McKinnon) Sutcliffe and was married to the late Joanne (Kronen) Sutcliffe who passed away in 2012. He was a 1944 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and entered the US Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Charles graduated from the Butler Business School in CT. He retired in 1996 after many years of service as an auditor for the State of CT. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL, and a life member of the American Legion.
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
Former Sumter commissioner among those chosen to serve on Middleton CDD
A pair of new community development districts are expected to govern the Middleton commercial area of the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near the Coleman federal prison. Wildwood commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of ordinances creating the districts and are expected to vote on them later...
Ring-Billed Gull Near Lake Okahumpka
This stunning ring-billed gull was spotted making lazy circles in the sky near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
Four chaplains who gave up their lives to be focus of presentation in The Villages
Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages. Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.
Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
CDD 1 officials ready to turn up heat on Sumter County over Morse Boulevard
Community Development District 1 officials are ready to turn up the heat on Sumter County with regard to safety concerns about Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. CDD 1 supervisors are hoping a $116,450 study will provide options for improving safety on Morse Boulevard where they believe the co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles has become unacceptably dangerous.
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
