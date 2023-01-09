Read full article on original website
Nueces County commissioners court discuss need for a second causeway
Nueces County commissioners are holding a meeting to encourage Texas lawmakers to move forward with plans for a second causeway.
Sulphur Springs ISD calls Jan. 4 Board of Trustees Work Session
Sulphur Springs ISD has called a special Board of Trustees work session, which will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in the board room of SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St. Dec. 12, 2022, Updates. Administrative Reports. At the regular December 2022 meeting, Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees approved...
First Phase Of Construction Begins On New Jail Trusty Housing Facility
The first phase of construction has begun on the new jail trusty housing facility on Houston Street, across from Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center which houses the current jail and sheriff’s office. Hopkins County Commissioners Court, the sheriff, chief deputy and jail administrator met with SEDALCO Construction Services Superintendent...
