The mythology-laden video game series "God of War" sports an epic scope, rich storytelling, well-formed action scenes, and puzzle mechanics. It centers itself around Kratos, whose quest for power results in him becoming indebted to Ares, the Greek god of war. Filled with regret after accidentally killing his wife and child, he tries to get out of his bargain with Ares. But Kratos becomes something of a supplicant to the gods, anyway. He eventually slays Ares and temporarily becomes the new god of war. But Kratos only wants an end to his suffering and he ends up on a collision course with most of the reigning denizens of Mount Olympus itself. A sequel, "God of War: Ragnarok" features Kratos and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) going head to head with figures from Norse mythology.

2 DAYS AGO