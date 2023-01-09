Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Yellowstone's Kai Caster Truly Enjoys Being Part Of The Western Series
For years, many people said the Western was dead. Despite it having a heyday in the 1940s and 1950s, it quickly died out to the point where Western movies and shows are few and far between. However, Taylor Sheridan seems dead-set on reviving the genre by himself if he has to, and he's certainly made his mark with the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone."
God Of War Fans Don't Want Anyone But Christopher Judge As A Live-Action Kratos (Sorry, Dave Bautista)
The mythology-laden video game series "God of War" sports an epic scope, rich storytelling, well-formed action scenes, and puzzle mechanics. It centers itself around Kratos, whose quest for power results in him becoming indebted to Ares, the Greek god of war. Filled with regret after accidentally killing his wife and child, he tries to get out of his bargain with Ares. But Kratos becomes something of a supplicant to the gods, anyway. He eventually slays Ares and temporarily becomes the new god of war. But Kratos only wants an end to his suffering and he ends up on a collision course with most of the reigning denizens of Mount Olympus itself. A sequel, "God of War: Ragnarok" features Kratos and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) going head to head with figures from Norse mythology.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
The Only Two Acting Credits Under Robbie Knievel's Belt Are From Cop-Centric Shows
Say the words "daredevil motorcycle legend," and the first name to pop into your mind will doubtless be Evel Knievel — and the second name will most likely be his son, Robbie. Also performing under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel, Robert Edward Knievel II passed away today, January 13, 2023, after losing his struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Young Sheldon's Craig T. Nelson Touches On The Resentful Nature Of His Character
Rough around the edges but full of heart. That's the type of character that Craig T. Nelson has played many times over the years. From his long run as Coach Hayden Fox on the hit sitcom "Coach" to his time as patriarch Zeek Braverman on the family drama "Parenthood." And now he's bringing his tough yet caring nature back to the small screen on the CBS sitcom, "Young Sheldon." "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off recounts Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) East Texas upbringing that led him to become the theoretical physicist that many know and love. And his story cannot be told without sharing the lives of his siblings, parents, and beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts).
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
Eddie Murphy Says 'It's All Love' Despite Name-Dropping Will Smith At The Golden Globes
Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globes with a viral award speech that included a hilarious jab at Will Smith. After hearing the joke, it's easy to assume that Murphy may have some sort of beef with the "Emancipation" actor and the 2022 Oscars slap heard 'round the world, as many actors and comedians have since come forward to defend Chris Rock and shame Smith for what he did, including Jim Carrey and Wanda Sykes. But the Cecil B. DeMille award winner insists that it's actually "all love" between him and Smith.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Believes John's Authenticity Is What Draws Clara To Him
Accumulating wealth and power can be a dangerous thing, as the Dutton family knows all too well on "Yellowstone." In Season 5, the Duttons are placed in even more precarious positions, particularly John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who's now governor of Montana. He makes a pretty bold move early on in his tenure, firing practically everyone who has part of the previous regimen. The one person he keeps by his side is his assistant, Clara (Lilli Kay).
