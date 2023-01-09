St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior plans to feed working poor for capstone project

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — John Thornton II, a senior at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, hopes to feed 100 of the working poor in Columbus on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., says a press release from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. The event is scheduled to take place in the fellowship hall of Fourth Street Baptist Church at 222 5 th Street in Columbus.

In order to earn a Global Competency Seal on his high school diploma, Thornton has to complete a capstone project that addresses a global problem. For this, he has chosen to host a “Popular Meal” to provide a hot meal and fresh produce to the local working poor.

“The Popular Meal stems from the slums of Brazil,” says the press release. “The program provides a low-cost, healthy meal to those who can’t afford to provide nutritious meals for their family.”

“The working poor are an often-overlooked segment of society,” Thornton said. “Making too much money to receive public assistance and not enough to provide for their families adequately leaves the working poor in a difficult situation.”

Thornton has secured community sponsors to help him with his project. He will accept donations of fresh produce, parts of the hot meal or money to buy these items until Jan. 10.

“During his time in high school at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, Thornton has taken four years of Italian and passed the Italian Language and Culture Advanced Placement Exam,” says the press release. “In addition to having a 4.43 GPA, Thornton serves as the high school Student Council president, is a multi-sport student athlete and is a member of the National Honor Society, Italian National Honor Society and Viking Outreach Leadership Team.”

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is a college preparatory private school for students aged one through 12th grade. It is located in Columbus.

