Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Related
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time
Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night. It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he ...
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Key Giants Player Suffered Injury In Practice This Week
The New York Giants suffered an unfortunate hit just before this year's playoff campaign. Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice. Fortunately for the Giants, the injury is considered minor, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He's been listed as limited for ...
Is UGA's Title Also an Atlanta Title?
Athens, GA is located 72 miles East of what’s considered Atlanta city proper. So does that mean UGA’s CFP championship cannot be considered an Atlanta championship. Atlanta is full of UGA grads, and the Metro ATL stretches. Can ATL lay a claim here?
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G QB, GA named offensive coordinator at MAC program
A former B1G QB and GA has been promoted to offensive coordinator in Akron. Billy Fessler, who was a QB at Penn State and a GA at Ohio State, was promoted to offensive coordinator in his second year with the Zips. Fessler was named one of the Top-30 Coaches Under 30 by 247Sports as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady
The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
Comments / 0