Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father

Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive

The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo

In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
What Nicolas Cage Has To Say About Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The untimely and surprising death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary musician Elvis, has shaken many in the entertainment world. As the daughter of Elvis, Presley was in the limelight often, which comes with the territory when you have a famous parent. According to the Associated Press, Presley died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering from a reported cardiac arrest, with her mother, Priscilla Presley, releasing a statement that announced her passing. She added that Lisa was the most loving, passionate, and strongest woman that she had ever known.
The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training

Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice

The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander

It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization

Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained

The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor

James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
The Cast Of NCIS: Los Angeles Once Played A Hilarious Fake Ad Prank On LL Cool J

Rapper, actor, and TV show host. Those are just some of the many hats worn by LL Cool J. And according to his cast members on "NCIS: Los Angeles," he's also a good sport. The music legend has been fighting crime as Special Agent Sam Hanna since the show first premiered in 2009. The Los Angeles installment of the "NCIS" franchise follows Hanna and his partner Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), as they go undercover and solve crimes for the Office of Special Projects. Of course, they're not the only people working for the office. Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are just a few of Callen and Hanna's co-workers who investigate everything from arson attacks to missing artifacts.
Matt Reeves, James Gunn, And Peter Safran Will Meet Soon To Discuss BatVerse Plans

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are you haven't thought twice about the inner-workings of Marvel Studios as of late. Meanwhile, DC fans haven't had such peace of mind. In the final months of 2022, the DC film world has seen some major changes, from cancelations to recasts and even the establishment of DC Studios: a division dedicated to keeping Warner Bros. Discovery's DC-based movie and television offerings in line. If you've kept up with their decisions, DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran have made their plans for the property clear, but some questions still linger.
American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Would Not Have Toured Mole Man's House Without Cameras Present

Ever since "American Pickers" first came on the air in 2010, Mike Wolfe has shown off plenty of unique and valuable antiques. He and whoever he's touring the country with will explore people's properties to see what cars, signs, and toys they have laying around collecting dust. The owners often don't give second thoughts to these items, but Wolfe knows value when he sees it. And he's more than happy to haggle when an opportunity presents itself.
What Has Stockard Channing Been Up To Since Grease?

Following up on the success of a major hit can be a challenge for any actor, but the cast of 1978's "Grease" had an especially tough time establishing a post-"Summer Nights" professional identity. We can loosely describe "Grease" as the "High School Musical" of its day, but that comparison actually undersells the impact of the late-'50s-based comedy about the problems of singing and dancing teens. "Grease" was easily the highest-grossing movie of '78, and its final box office takeaway of just under $400 million puts it comfortably ahead of Richard Donner's "Superman" in terms of its raw number of tickets sold. Basically, if you can picture a reality where the "High School Musical" franchise is a bigger deal than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have some idea of what "Grease" was in the late '70s.
