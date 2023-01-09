"Ghosts" will continue to live a rich life on the eye network. The monster hit series features a group of spirits that have passed away over the centuries on the land which is currently occupied by the Woodstone Estate. Upon the passing of a distant relative, Samantha "Sam" Arondekar (Rose McIver) inherits the manor house. The freelance journalist pulls up stakes and decamps to Western New York State immediately with her chef husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Sam soon learns that the mansion is falling apart — and that it's inhabited by many ghosts — when she suffers a near-death experience. Now the only human in the house who can commune with its other, less visible residents, Sam serves as a conduit between the property's undead and the human world, conveying their wishes and trying to protect their spirits. After striking a bargain with the ghosts, Sam and Jay try to make use of the house by turning it into a bed and breakfast, which sometimes plunges them into moral dilemmas when unscrupulous outsiders try to make money off of Woodstone's infamous reputation.

1 DAY AGO