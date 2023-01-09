Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."
The Ending Of Alice In Borderland Season 2 Explained
First came "Squid Game," then came "Alice in Borderland." International audiences are now suckers for life-changing games with deathly consequences, as "Alice in Borderland" makes its name as a must-see TV show on Netflix. Following passionate gamer Arisu and his friends, fans follow the gang through a parallel version of Tokyo as they play dangerous games to try and spare their lives. Originally adapted from the 2010 manga series, the show's second season has only continued to set more records. With a mind-blowing finale that presents more questions than it does answers, viewers might be feeling a little confused by the end of the season.
Ghosts Season 3 - What We Know So Far
"Ghosts" will continue to live a rich life on the eye network. The monster hit series features a group of spirits that have passed away over the centuries on the land which is currently occupied by the Woodstone Estate. Upon the passing of a distant relative, Samantha "Sam" Arondekar (Rose McIver) inherits the manor house. The freelance journalist pulls up stakes and decamps to Western New York State immediately with her chef husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Sam soon learns that the mansion is falling apart — and that it's inhabited by many ghosts — when she suffers a near-death experience. Now the only human in the house who can commune with its other, less visible residents, Sam serves as a conduit between the property's undead and the human world, conveying their wishes and trying to protect their spirits. After striking a bargain with the ghosts, Sam and Jay try to make use of the house by turning it into a bed and breakfast, which sometimes plunges them into moral dilemmas when unscrupulous outsiders try to make money off of Woodstone's infamous reputation.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew Weighs In On A Japril Spin-Off
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" is in its 19th season and is currently on the air as one of the longest-running primetime shows. The drama follows the personal and professional lives of the various medical personnel at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While primarily an ensemble drama, the show's protagonists for the first 11 seasons were Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Dempsey would eventually leave the show, and Pompeo has recently taken on a reduced role in the 19th season (via TV Line), paving the way for the ensemble to take more focus.
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
Mel Gibson's Passion Of The Christ Sequel Has Reportedly Set A Filming Window
Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" was an absolute phenomenon when it was first released nearly two decades ago. While the gruesomely violent depiction of the final days of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) drew its fair share of controversy from all sides, the discourse ultimately helped to propel the film to bring home over $600 million in box office revenue. This was, of course, a major success, especially when you consider that the film's budget was only $30 million.
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
Mayans MC Will End With Its Upcoming Fifth Season On FX (& It's The Right Time)
It's time to take those bikes off the road. After five successful seasons, FX will bring an end to the adventures of the men of "Mayans M.C." The motorcycle club will cut its engines at some point in the undetermined future. The "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, which takes place in the same universe and over two years after Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) meets his untimely end, will be just two seasons shorter than its seven-season-long predecessor.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Who Plays Hailie In Yellowstone Season 5?
In "Yellowstone" Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becomes governor of Montana, Jamie (Wes Bentley) is plotting against the family, and Beth (Kelly Reilly) continues being Beth, cracking bottles over people's heads and getting into fistfights at dinnertime. Among the political cowboy drama, Carter (Finn Little), the orphan Beth took in back in Season 4, has a love interest: Hailie, a young girl introduced in Episode 6, "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You."
M. Night Shyamalan Details The Seductive Darkness Of Servant's Final Season - Exclusive Interview
We're finally nearing the conclusion of the mysterious and thrilling Apple TV+ series "Servant," which is wrapping with its 4th season. Created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who also serves as showrunner, the series sees wealthy couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) take on a lifelike reborn doll named Jericho.
