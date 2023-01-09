Read full article on original website
Here’s every Apple service program and how to check if your device is eligible for a free repair
Curious if an issue you’re seeing with an Apple device might be covered even after your warranty is up? Read along for a look at all of the open Apple recalls and service programs for everything from AirPods and Apple Watch to iPhone and MacBooks. Apple has a landing...
Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro
Apple is apparently planning a reversal for one of its long-held beliefs on the Mac. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has teams of engineers actively working on touchscreen Macs. It could release a new MacBook Pro with touchscreen support as soon as 2025. Apple mulls reversing course...
Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup
Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?
A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 now rolling out as beta on the Microsoft Store
Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Apple Music and Apple TV apps now available for Windows. As...
Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?
For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3
Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.
First OLED MacBook next year ‘at the earliest’; expect thinner and lighter models
Two noted analysts have somewhat different views on when we can expect to see the first OLED MacBook. Display analyst Ross Young recently doubled down on 2024 as the year, but while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agrees this could happen, he doesn’t see it as a certainty. Kuo says...
Deals: Apple M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $200 off, Anker MagSafe power banks, more
It’s Thursday and that means we’re back with a fresh back of new Apple deals. Headlining today’s collection, Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air has returned to all-time lows at $200 off. That’s joined by a collection of iPhone 14-ready Anker MagSafe power banks from $35 to go alongside this invisible HomeKit Level Lock Smart Lock at $193. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Hands-on: This magnetic stand gives your iPad a Pro Display XDR-like design
Apple accessory company CharJenPro recently announced pre-orders for their new MagFlött Pro Stand for iPad Pro. They hit the scene last year with their patented MagFlött Magnetic Stand which touted a simple, yet elegant way of propping up an iPad on a magnetic stand. Their original design included...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors
A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it...
HomeKit Weekly: The current state of HomeKit door locks
Are you tired of fumbling with keys every time you want to enter your home? Do you worry about the security of traditional locks, especially when you’re away from home? If so, it might be time to consider a HomeKit door lock. HomeKit door locks are smart locks that can be controlled and monitored through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. With HomeKit, you can unlock your door with the tap of a button, or even just by using your voice. You can also set up automation rules to unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home.
New Apple Devices app for Windows mentions both xrOS and realityOS in code
9to5Mac reported on Wednesday that Apple will soon release a new Apple Devices app to replace iTunes for syncing and backing up iOS devices on Windows, as the company is also about to release Apple Music and Apple TV apps for PCs. But interestingly, the new Apple Devices app includes mentions of both xrOS and realityOS in its code.
Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works
Apple has some changes in store for the AirPods lineup, but these changes aren’t expected to materialize until next year at the earliest. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple has a new generation of AirPods in the pipeline, including new entry-level AirPods with a target price of $99 and an updated version of AirPods Max.
iPhone 12 Pro Max $559 off, Nomad iPhone 14 accessory sale, more in Wednesday’s best deals
Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs. Putting some of Apple’s previous-generation handsets in the spotlight, the whole iPhone 12 series is on sale from $340 with new all-time lows as part of a 1-day refurbished sale. Speaking of sales, Nomad has launched a savings event that takes 30% off or more for must-have iPhone 14 accessories to go alongside this 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger from UGREEN hitting $100. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone 13 lands at $224 off in Friday’s best deals, plus Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock, Beats, more
If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again, and we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts. Leading the way, iPhone 13 has received a rare refurbished discount courtesy of Amazon and now starts from $658. That’s alongside a chance to save on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub at $160, as well as the return of Black Friday pricing on the fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
‘It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories’ – simple fix available [U]
Update: Reddit user BigPoppa1 has found a simple fix:. Rename a device via Home app in iPhone or iPad. It should force a refresh back to HomePod. It was just yesterday I wrote about one annoying HomePod error message, and it’s now clear that this isn’t the only one to be bugging HomePod owners this week. Many users are reporting that Siri is responding to all HomeKit commands with: “It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories” …
Logitech launches new Mevo Go app to turn iOS and Android devices into a live streaming source
Logitech announced this week a new companion app for the Mevo ecosystem called “Mevo Go.” With this app, iOS and Android users will be able to easily turn their devices into sources for live streaming video, audio, and screencasting. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple...
