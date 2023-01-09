ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eater

Celebrated Tijuana Chef and Team Behind Tahona Designing New Downtown Restaurant and Bar

A downtown hotel has enlisted a San Diego-based hospitality group to thoroughly transform its food and beverage offerings, which will include a stateside showcase for an acclaimed Mexican chef. The locally-owned Guild Hotel, which opened in 2019 in a historic building that previously housed the YMCA, has brought on Be Saha Hospitality Group to revamp its anchor restaurant, cocktail bar, lobby lounge, and garden.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub

Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
OCEANSIDE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA

Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Pair of male gorillas set up safe space at San Diego Safari Park

“We see this all the time in the wild,” says San Diego Zoo gorilla therapist Elaine Silverback. “Monroe and Frank had been living in a troop led by 50-year-old Winston, but when they reached sexual maturity, things started to get tense. Frank was getting into arguments with Winston, and Monroe simply wasn’t getting along with the troop’s females. It became clear that Frank and Monroe needed to leave home in order to live the life they wanted. It’s just a fact of life that some male gorillas simply will not develop the, ah, potential to breed. Their interests just lie elsewhere. One morning about a month ago, I noticed that Frank was using a burlap sack to keep his feet dry as he walked. We took to calling it his Frankie Blankie. Imagine our surprise when he later used a whole bunch more burlap sacks to construct a tasteful glamping tent for Monroe! I guess it’s true what they say about bachelors and good taste.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Crazy Coronado Surf Uncovers Hidden Treasures

Crazy waves crashed along Coronado’s shoreline last week, sending lookie-lous and beach combers into a Friday-frenzy. For the Emerald Isle’s infamous @coronadobeachcomber, with more than 6,000 Instagram followers, and her beach-combing accomplice, it was a bonanza day for beach clean-up and environmentally pleasing plunder. In less than 90...
CORONADO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Poway Winter Festival Seeks to Bring Magic and Charm to the City

This weekend, from January 13 to 14, the Poway Winter Festival will bring fun and free family entertainment to the local community. On Wednesday, Republican Councilmember Kaylin Frank described the many activities that will be available at the festival, including sledding, marshmallow roasting, a photo booth, and an ice rink. She also discussed a special session taking place at the event on Saturday exclusively for the special needs community.
POWAY, CA
San Diego Channel

Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help. The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.
SAN DIEGO, CA

