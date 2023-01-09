Read full article on original website
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
Eater
Celebrated Tijuana Chef and Team Behind Tahona Designing New Downtown Restaurant and Bar
A downtown hotel has enlisted a San Diego-based hospitality group to thoroughly transform its food and beverage offerings, which will include a stateside showcase for an acclaimed Mexican chef. The locally-owned Guild Hotel, which opened in 2019 in a historic building that previously housed the YMCA, has brought on Be Saha Hospitality Group to revamp its anchor restaurant, cocktail bar, lobby lounge, and garden.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Eater
Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub
Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA
Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
People in Your Neighborhood: Scott Yeng of OB’s Holding Co. advances his family’s restaurateur success story
Scott Yeng’s path to restaurant success has been full of twists and turns, but the Ocean Beach resident and business owner has made quite a name for himself. Yeng co-owns and operates The Holding Co., a funky and eclectic Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant, bar and music venue near the beach at 5046 Newport Ave. in OB.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pair of male gorillas set up safe space at San Diego Safari Park
“We see this all the time in the wild,” says San Diego Zoo gorilla therapist Elaine Silverback. “Monroe and Frank had been living in a troop led by 50-year-old Winston, but when they reached sexual maturity, things started to get tense. Frank was getting into arguments with Winston, and Monroe simply wasn’t getting along with the troop’s females. It became clear that Frank and Monroe needed to leave home in order to live the life they wanted. It’s just a fact of life that some male gorillas simply will not develop the, ah, potential to breed. Their interests just lie elsewhere. One morning about a month ago, I noticed that Frank was using a burlap sack to keep his feet dry as he walked. We took to calling it his Frankie Blankie. Imagine our surprise when he later used a whole bunch more burlap sacks to construct a tasteful glamping tent for Monroe! I guess it’s true what they say about bachelors and good taste.”
Local geologist explains impact of high surf on beaches
The storms across San Diego County have left beach communities flooded, damaged and watching the forecast for the next swells on the way.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 12-15
Although rain might be in the forecast, there's still plenty events and activities happening this weekend in San Diego.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
Good News For San Diego Real Estate Sales
Home sales are dismal nationwide, but there’s some good news for anyone hoping to sell in San Diego.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Opening Date In Temecula
Vail Ranch Center Location to Celebrate Grand Opening January 27th
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, San Diego has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
coronadonewsca.com
Crazy Coronado Surf Uncovers Hidden Treasures
Crazy waves crashed along Coronado’s shoreline last week, sending lookie-lous and beach combers into a Friday-frenzy. For the Emerald Isle’s infamous @coronadobeachcomber, with more than 6,000 Instagram followers, and her beach-combing accomplice, it was a bonanza day for beach clean-up and environmentally pleasing plunder. In less than 90...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Poway Winter Festival Seeks to Bring Magic and Charm to the City
This weekend, from January 13 to 14, the Poway Winter Festival will bring fun and free family entertainment to the local community. On Wednesday, Republican Councilmember Kaylin Frank described the many activities that will be available at the festival, including sledding, marshmallow roasting, a photo booth, and an ice rink. She also discussed a special session taking place at the event on Saturday exclusively for the special needs community.
San Diego Channel
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
San Diego Channel
Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help. The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
