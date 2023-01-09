ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Flights Delayed and Canceled After Nationwide FAA Computer Outage

Thousands of flights throughout the United States were canceled and delayed Wednesday morning because of the failure of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions system crashed around 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Airports began to resume normal operations around 5:30 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Pair of male gorillas set up safe space at San Diego Safari Park

“We see this all the time in the wild,” says San Diego Zoo gorilla therapist Elaine Silverback. “Monroe and Frank had been living in a troop led by 50-year-old Winston, but when they reached sexual maturity, things started to get tense. Frank was getting into arguments with Winston, and Monroe simply wasn’t getting along with the troop’s females. It became clear that Frank and Monroe needed to leave home in order to live the life they wanted. It’s just a fact of life that some male gorillas simply will not develop the, ah, potential to breed. Their interests just lie elsewhere. One morning about a month ago, I noticed that Frank was using a burlap sack to keep his feet dry as he walked. We took to calling it his Frankie Blankie. Imagine our surprise when he later used a whole bunch more burlap sacks to construct a tasteful glamping tent for Monroe! I guess it’s true what they say about bachelors and good taste.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA

Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
CARLSBAD, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy