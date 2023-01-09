Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego CitiesAlexCapSan Diego, CA
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
San Diego-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted to LAX due to ‘mechanical issues’
A San Diego-bound flight that departed from Honolulu, Hawaii Tuesday was forced to divert to Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.
FAA computer outage prompts grounding of flights in San Diego, across US
Flights across the U.S., including arrivals/departures at San Diego International Airport, were grounded early Wednesday morning due to a reported Federal Aviation Administration computer outage.
San Diego Flights Delayed and Canceled After Nationwide FAA Computer Outage
Thousands of flights throughout the United States were canceled and delayed Wednesday morning because of the failure of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions system crashed around 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Airports began to resume normal operations around 5:30 a.m.
Here’s Where San Diego Ranks On List of Best U.S. Cities To Raise A Family
According to a new study America’s Finest City is not a great place to raise kids.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
Local geologist explains impact of high surf on beaches
The storms across San Diego County have left beach communities flooded, damaged and watching the forecast for the next swells on the way.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
San Diego Channel
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, San Diego has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pair of male gorillas set up safe space at San Diego Safari Park
“We see this all the time in the wild,” says San Diego Zoo gorilla therapist Elaine Silverback. “Monroe and Frank had been living in a troop led by 50-year-old Winston, but when they reached sexual maturity, things started to get tense. Frank was getting into arguments with Winston, and Monroe simply wasn’t getting along with the troop’s females. It became clear that Frank and Monroe needed to leave home in order to live the life they wanted. It’s just a fact of life that some male gorillas simply will not develop the, ah, potential to breed. Their interests just lie elsewhere. One morning about a month ago, I noticed that Frank was using a burlap sack to keep his feet dry as he walked. We took to calling it his Frankie Blankie. Imagine our surprise when he later used a whole bunch more burlap sacks to construct a tasteful glamping tent for Monroe! I guess it’s true what they say about bachelors and good taste.”
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Feng Cha Bringing New Location to Chula Vista
Taiwanese Tea Brand Planning Expansion in San Diego Region
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA
Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
