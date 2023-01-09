ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Buffalo Play?

By Zach Dimmitt
 4 days ago

With regular-season records finalized, the Buffalo Bills now know which teams they'll be facing in the 2023 season.

With all regular-season standings finalized as of Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills now know who their opponents will be for the 2023 season.

Of course, the team is focused on the AFC Wild Card round, as the Bills will be hosting the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. But it's always fun to look ahead.

The Bills will host the AFC South winner (Jacksonville Jaguars) and the NFC South winner (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) while traveling to face the AFC North winner (Cincinnati Bengals).

Buffalo will also play all teams in the AFC West and NFC East. Four of these games will be at home and four will be on the road.

Nine homes games:

- Dallas Cowboys

- New York Giants

- Denver Broncos

- Las Vegas Raiders

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- New York Jets

- Miami Dolphins

- New England Patriots

Eight away games:

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Commanders

- Cincinnati Bengals

- New York Jets

- Miami Dolphins

- New England Patriots

Some of Buffalo's most notable matchups include hosting the Cowboys and Bucs, while also going on the road to Philadelphia and Kansas City (again). Barring a potential AFC Championship clash, the meeting with the Chiefs will mark the fifth matchup between the two teams since Jan. 2021, all of which have been played at Arrowhead.

The Bills will also travel back to Cincinnati to the site where Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Both teams will have a chance to win a game that was cancelled altogether in what should be an emotional day.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

