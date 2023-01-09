ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Thomas Bryant Raves About The LeBron James Experience Following Latest Win

By Ricardo Sandoval
 4 days ago

Lakers center is grateful to play with one of the greatest to ever lace them up

The Los Angeles Lakers survived their latest challenge Saturday night in a back-and-forth battle against rival Sacramento Kings, 136-134 . Everyone who was up and available on Saturday's back-to-back was needed and produced to earn L.A.'s fifth-straight win .

Lakers superstar LeBron James was sensational as always, leading all scorers with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. However, the Laker who has continued to play great basketball in the absence of Anthony Davis is Lakers big man Thomas Bryant.

Bryant was the game's third-leading scorer with 29 points and 14 rebounds as the Lakers needed every single one of those points to end their three-game losing streak against the Kings.

After last night's thriller, the 25-year-old spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell and discussed what playing with LeBron means to him and how he's grown thus far this season.

"It's been amazing. To play with one of the greatest players of all time in this game of any athlete and to learn and to build with him. That's such an honor and a gift to have, and I'm not going to take him for granted."

The 2017 draft pick has been on a tear in the Lakers' five-game winning streak averaging a double-double of 21.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

With the absence of A.D., L.A. needed one of their big men to step up, and Bryant has answered the call.

It's no secret that James makes his teammates better; he thrives off of his teammates' success, and ultimately, his teammates become better players because of LeBron's unselfishness.

If Thomas can continue his great play alongside Davis, Los Angeles will look like a force to be reckoned with in the league.

